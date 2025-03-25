Your ultimate guide to styling festive red suits ft. Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Sonakshi Sinha

Red, an alluringly powerful hue that has been a part of Indian sartorial culture for decades, has not lost its hold in the fashion world. Ever so often, Indian designers keep circling back to this irresistible color, especially if it's for crafting a festive couture. Consequently, Bollywood celebrities flaunt bridal red ensembles, creating showstopping fashion statements.

We are here to dissect three major bridal red fashion moments that immediately became fans' favorites. These three gorgeous looks by Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Sonakshi Sinha were an absolute hit. So, let’s explore how the divas styled the nuptial sartorial glam.

1. Kareena Kapoor in Sabyasachi

The Begum of Pataudi exuded panache and royalty in a red bridal suit by Sabyasachi. The cultural couture included a straight-cut crimson-red kurta with a closed neckline trimmed with golden zari work. The hem featured a wide strip of intricate golden zari work, adding to the regality of the kurta.

Bebo’s red suit featured a gorgeous bandhani dupatta embellished with meticulous golden details and sequin trim.

2. Deepika Padukone in Torani

Deepika Padukone and traditional Indian ensembles are a match made in heaven. Right from her wedding, Padukone proved her love for heritage couture pieces, and since then, she has served multiple ethnic slays. One of them was her red suit from the label Torani. This ‘Leela’ suit was an ode to Indian folklore, featuring golden hand embroidery of ancient Indian designs. It was an absolute masterpiece.

The Fighter actress's heavily embellished kurta came with an organza dupatta with a wide border of golden lace, adding a whimsical touch to the grandiose of her red suit.

3. Sonakshi Sinha in FAABIIANA India

Sonakshi Sinha getting married was possibly her major fashion transition since the diva hasn’t stopped serving jaw-dropping bridal looks since then. Her bandhani sharara set featured red and ivory colors, the most trending hues in the wedding season last year. The festive suit featured a notched neckline with intricate sequin and zari details on the front.

The Dabangg actress's sharara suit came with a gorgeous matching bandhani dupatta. The flared sharara pants of the suit were solid ivory with a wide golden hem, adding to the royalty of the sharara set.

While all three red suits adorned by Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Sonakshi Sinha fall under the bridal red suit category, each stands out in its distinctive glamor and charm.

