EXCLUSIVE: Director Nag Ashwin gives an update on the Kalki Cinematic Universe and what audiences can expect

Director Nag Ashwin is running high on the success of his recent release Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and others. The movie has already collected Rs 650 crores in its extended first week and it is set to add a very impressive number in its second week as well. Nag Ashwin graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he gave an exclusive update about the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Kalki 2898 AD Director Confirms That New Characters And An Entirely New World Will Be Introduced In The Next Kalki Movie

Nag Ashwin was asked to give an update on the Kalki Cinematic Universe and what the audiences can expect further. There was emphasis also put on whether there will be an Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan combat scene in the next part of Kalki or not. While the ace director neither accepted nor denied it, he said that there will be new characters and an entirely new world that will be introduced in the next part of Kalki.

Director Nag Ashwin Says That 2 More Episodes Of Kalki's Animated Series Will Release Soon; Read On

He continued, "We have a scope to do it in this sort of a world. We don't have a road map but we started an animated series already. 2 more episodes of the animated series are going to come out. And for example, an animated spinoff or small series of Kaira could happen. A small series, a prequel; the old wars could happen,"

"There are so many things that could take off but we haven't sat down and figured out", he concluded.

Nag Ashwin Confirms That The Mahabharata Angle Of Kalki Will Be Used Only When Required In The Story

In the interview, director Nag Ashwin also emphasised that he will try to bring the Mahabharata angle of Kalki only when required. He said that SS Rajamouli is passionate about Mahabharata and he should be the director to make it.

Nag Ashwin's Timeline As A Director

Nag Ashwin now gears up for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. The climax of Kalki 2898 AD has been unanimously appreciated. It has set the foundation for other parts too. In the next part, Kamal Haasan will have a longer screentime.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

