3 times Deepika Padukone dolled up in flared dresses and exuded Disney princess vibes

Ball gowns, a cultural staple for Victorian-era galas, are now being reimagined as flared dresses. These stunning gowns feature a cinched, body-hugging bodice that cascades into a voluminous, flared skirt.

Deepika Padukone, the ultimate glam diva with an undeniable style quotient, has proven that flared dresses are her forte. She has flaunted them multiple times, each look serving as an awe-inspiring fashion moment. So, shall we take some inspiration?

1. Sunshine gown

For a woman as vivacious and chirpy as Deepika Padukone, a full-blown yellow dress was a perfect choice. The leading actress donned a solid yellow midi dress, radiating sunshine energy. This summer-perfect outfit featured a square sweetheart neckline and strappy sleeves for an easy-breezy slay. The hemline boasted pleats cascading into a swirly skirt. And oh, the dress had pockets!

Padukone accessorized her yellow midi dress with diamond and pearl earrings featuring a bow-like design for a French-chic vibe. She styled her hair in a messy updo, exuding effortless charm.

2. Gothic Gown

Deepika Padukone’s black, full-flare, full-length gothic gown perfectly defined her pregnancy announcement era. Exuding power couple vibes, the diva posed with her husband in a breathtaking black gown that instantly captivated fans’ hearts. This whimsical dress featured a corset-like bodice that hugged Deepika’s frame flawlessly, while the voluminous skirt gave her an air of Victorian-era elegance.

Advertisement

The Fighter actress elevated her look with an emerald necklace and matching earrings, adding a striking pop of color to the gothic ensemble. She further adorned her sleek hairstyle with a dainty black bow, enhancing the vintage charm.

To complete her mesmerizing black swan look, Padukone slipped into black pointy pumps, making a statement with every step.

3. Floral Gown

Looking like a goddess strolling through the Garden of Eden, Deepika Padukone’s floral gown was an absolute showstopper. Crafted from luxurious Mikado silk, this autumn-worthy couture piece exuded elegance. The twirl-ready gown featured a fall-inspired print with pastel botanical artwork, while its corset bodice boasted a plunging neckline and delicate strappy sleeves for a sultry yet sophisticated effect.

The fashion maven accessorized her floral midi dress with emerald-cut drop earrings, perfectly complementing her garden-esque ensemble. She slipped into sleek black pencil heels, adding a refined touch to the ethereal look.

Advertisement

The Kalki 2898 AD actress styled her hair in effortless wet waves, enhancing her raw and feminine aura.

Peppy yellow, gothic black, or autumnal floral—which of Deepika Padukone’s voluminous, showstopping looks stole your heart?