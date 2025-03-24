Sooraj Barjatya reveals taking anxiety pills after sending Uunchai script to Amitabh Bachchan; here's what happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to anxiety.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has delivered countless unforgettable performances, earning him a massive fanbase and a revered status in Indian cinema. Now, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya shared his experience of dealing with nerves before receiving a response from the actor after sending him the script. He even admitted to taking an anxiety pill before opening the message.

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Sooraj Barjatya shared that while exploring different subjects, Uunchai resonated deeply with him, making him feel that he was meant to direct it. With nothing else falling into place, he decided to take on the challenge.

Although the story didn’t align with his usual style, he was determined to see it through. He shared that within a few months, the script was completed.

The filmmaker further revealed that the biggest challenge was approaching Amitabh Bachchan for the role. Describing the veteran actor’s intense presence, he mentioned, "He listens with his (eyes), he doesn’t blink. And he is scary. It’s so scary. I sent the story across and he sent a message on a Zoom call. I had two anxiety medicines before opening it up.”

Meanwhile, Uunchai also features Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, marking Sooraj Barjatya’s return to directing after a long break. The film brings together a stellar ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

The story follows three friends who set out on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to honor their late friend Bhupen’s final wish. However, what begins as a tribute soon turns into a transformative journey, challenging their physical endurance while leading them to profound emotional and spiritual realizations.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next appear in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama, Section 84. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The much-anticipated film is expected to begin production in December this year.

