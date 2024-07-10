GV Prakash reunites with Soorarai Pottru gang at Akshay Kumar's Sarfira screening; shares pics with Suriya and Sudha Kongara

Sarfira, the 150th film of Akshay Kumar, is an adaptation of the 2020 Tamil biographical drama Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya as the lead. Interestingly, the Hindi remake not only features the Tamil superstar in a cameo but he is also producing the film. Ahead of its release this month, the makers organized a screening event for the film which was graced by many celebrities.

Pictures and videos from the mega event are all over the internet. GV Prakash, a popular actor, singer, and music composer is also a part of Sarfira as he has lent music for the Akshay Kumar starrer. He shared pictures with the director of Sarfira and Suriya on his social media.

GV Prakash shares pictures with Suriya and filmmaker Sudha Kongara from Sarfira's screening

GV Prakash took to his Instagram account to share pictures from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sarfira’s screening in Mumbai last night (July 9). Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “#sarfira from July 12 in theatres … #sooraraipottru”

Check his post here:

In the first picture, the actor-singer was seen posing for a selfie with Suriya and Sudha Kongara. In another image, GV Prakash dropped an adorable candid selfie with the director of Sarfira.

The pictures caught attention as the trio had collaborated in the past for the blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru in 2022. GV Prakash, Sudha Kongara, and Suriya have once again joined forces for Suriya 43 which will mark the 100th film for Prakash as a music composer.

The movie is rumored to revolve around the Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s and how various protests, riots, and student and political movements occurred in the state. Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma (in his Tamil debut) will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcoming film.

Suriya and Jyotika at the Sarfira screening

The Sarfira screening event also witnessed the Kanguva actor and his celebrity wife. Suriya looked dashing as always in a black shirt paired with matching trousers and accessorized with sunglasses and a smartwatch.

On the other hand, Jyotika too complimented him in a blue blazer pantsuit and accessorized it with a white handbag.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira is the remake of Suriya's National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru with Paresh Rawal, playing the role of a villain again.

More about Sarfira

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film was released on June 18 and received a great response from the audience. What was more intriguing was how Suriya's fans reacted after seeing a glimpse of him in Akshaya Kumar's film showing his powerful fan base.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie will be released on July 12, 2024. Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra, and the star couple Suriya and Jyotika.

