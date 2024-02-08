Kamal Haasan to begin shooting for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life on THIS month, shoot location revealed

Tamil industry's legendary actor-politician Kamal Haasan who is currently busy with many big projects at hand will start his upcoming film Thug Life's schedule in March.

As per new reports, the Vikram actor will have his portion shot along with Ponniyin Selvan fame actor Jayam Ravi in Chennai where the complete cast and crew will be present along with them.



Kamal Haasan's next schedule commences in March

It is also been said that after completing portions from the Chennai schedule the ensemble cast and crew of the upcoming magnum opus will fly to Serbia where the climax and other portions will be shot simultaneously.

Thug Life title announcement video

More about Mani Ratnam's Thug Life



Earlier it was reported that the first schedule of Thug Life was wrapped on 30th January. Kamal Haasan, Joju George, and Abhirami were a part of this schedule and some high-octane action scenes were filmed during this schedule. The collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Ulaganayagan after Nayagan is worth waiting for as they both are ready again to provide the audience with an adrenaline rush kind of film.

Thug Life has music composed by AR Rahman, cinematography handled by Ravi K Chandran, and editing helmed by Sreekar Prasad with action direction by the Anbariv duo. The star cast comprises Kamal, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Nassar, and others.



Kamal Haasan's upcoming films



The Anbe Sivam actor is currently busy with lots of heavy schedules as he is also shooting for his upcoming sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD and KH237, which is announced by action director Anbariv. He will also be seen in Shankar Shanmugam's directorial Indian 2 which is a sequel of the 1996 blockbuster film Indian.

