Kannada actors Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa announce to soon become parents; says ‘Waiting eagerly for October’

Kannada actors Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa have blessed their social media handles with heartwarming news. The actors announced that they are set to become parents for the first time, taking it to their Instagram handles.

The celebrity couple who tied the wedding knot on August 24, 2023, shared a picture on Instagram in complete Kodagu style. The couple also penned a heartwarming caption showcasing their gratitude for the love they received. The couple also added, “Waiting eagerly for October,” expressing their excitement.

