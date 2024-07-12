Kannada TV anchor, actress Aparna Vastarey dies at 57 after prolonged battle with cancer; people from across country pay tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kannada actor and esteemed TV anchor Aparna Vastarey passed away on July 11 after battling fourth-stage lung cancer for two years. She was 57 years old and is survived by her husband, Nagaraj Vastarey, a well-known Kannada writer and architect. Aparna first gained prominence for her role in the 1984 film Masanada Hoovu and continued to shine in numerous films and popular TV serials like Mukta.

Tributes pour in for Aparna Vastarey following her demise

Following her untimely demise, heartfelt tributes poured in for Aparna Vastarey, celebrated for her contributions as a TV anchor, actor, and the Kannada voice of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. Leaders of Karnataka expressed their deep sorrow on social media platforms, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lamenting the loss of a versatile talent whose graceful presentations endeared her to audiences across the state.

He wrote, "It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the State because of her graceful and delightful presentation abilities in major Kannada channels as well as government functions and programmes, has left us very soon."

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar described Aparna's passing as an irreplaceable loss to the world of art, acknowledging her ability to connect with Kannadigas through her flawless Kannada. He offered prayers for her soul and extended condolences to her family and friends.

He wrote: “The death of the famous presenter and actress Smt. Aparna, who won the hearts of Kannadigas with her impeccable Kannada, is deeply painful... I pray for the peace of her soul... My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Aparna's association with Bengaluru Metro as the voice behind Kannada announcements endeared her to commuters, prompting the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to pay tribute by posting messages and airing a special recording in her honor on July 12.

Aparna's industry friends mourn her loss

Anushree, a prominent Kannada television anchor, took to Instagram to share her memories of Aparna from their time together on Bigg Boss Kannada. Reflecting on Aparna's grace and professionalism in anchoring, Anushree hailed her as an unparalleled presenter, cherished then and forever.

Swetha Changappa, another actress and television host, reminisced about her sisterly bond with Aparna from their days on Maja Talkies, bidding a tearful farewell to Karnataka's beloved Kannadathi.

Aparna Vastarey's passing has left a void in Karnataka's entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans alike mourning the loss of a talented and beloved figure.