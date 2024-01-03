Kantara: Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty likely to play massive role of Lord Shiva in prequel flick?

Rishab Shetty is currently working on his next film, Kantara: Chapter 1, which is said to be a prequel story to his own 2022 blockbuster film, Kantara. The prequel is said to be released in the latter half of 2024, though an official date is yet to be disclosed.

Now, it seems that Rishab Shetty is set to play a massive role in the film. According to sources, the actor will be seen as Lord Shiva from Hindu mythology, which will be of great importance to the film.

Is Rishab Shetty going to play Lord Shiva in Kantara Chapter 1?

The fact to be noted is that in the previous film Kantara, Rishab Shetty’s character is named Shiva, who gets possessed as the vessel for the god in the film’s end, and how he embraces the tradition of Panjurli festival in the end.

Speculation is that the film is already a prequel to the same movie, which will be set in 300-401 AD, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in the present-day Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka.

In a first-look teaser that was released back in November, Rishab Shetty was seen donning a fierce avatar while staring with fury at the moon, with his appearance being like a boar, with blood covered all over him dripping slowly and a Trishul held in his one hand. The Trishul, as most people familiar with Hindu mythology know, is the prime weapon of Lord Shiva, which has been an underlying folklore present in the making of the previous film as well.

Though it has not been confirmed if the character is indeed that of Lord Shiva, it will be amazing to watch if that does materialize, especially considering how the film left a profound impact on the viewers.

More about Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the second installment in the franchise of the Kantara film series, which has Rishab Shetty in the lead role, with him also serving as the writer and director of the film. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, with Ajaneesh Loknath returning to compose the film’s musical tracks and scores. The film is said to be made on a massive budget, with auditions for the film’s casting underway as well.

As of now, only Rishab Shetty is confirmed to play in the film, with many actors yet to join them.

