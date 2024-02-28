Inside Video: Thalaivar Rajinikanth spotted in a police uniform on the sets of Vettaiyan

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the most legendary and celebrated actors in the history of Tamil cinema. His persona has always garnered appreciation and immense love from fans and well-wishers. The 73-year-old actor is still delivering massive breakthrough performances without any hassle.

Currently, Thalaivar is busy in the hectic schedule of his upcoming film titled Vettaiyan, earlier known as Thalaivar 170. The film is helmed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. It has a star-studded cast which also includes Amitabh Bachchan. Now, in a recent update, Thalaivar has been spotted on the set of his film Vettaiyan.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth as a Cop

A video on social media is doing rounds in which Thalaivar Rajinikanth is seen reaching the shoot location in a police uniform where fans have gathered to take a close look at the actor's presence. According to reports the video is from the Vettaiyan shoot location which means that we are again going to see Petta star as a policeman, charming audiences again with his Hukum style.

In the video, Thalaivar can be seen in the same look he had during his 2020 film Darbar which was helmed by AR Murugadoss.

More about Vettaiyan

It was reported earlier on that Thalaivar would be seen donning the avatar of a police officer in Vettaiyan. The teaser of the film, which was released on his birthday, showcased him carrying around a lathi with police-grade shoes, which practically confirmed the reports.

The film also has a star-studded cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more in pivotal roles.

The film has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the film’s music composer. SR Kathir, known for films like Subramaniapuram and Jai Bhim, is handling the camera for the film, while Philomin Raj holds the responsibility for the film’s editing.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming films

Rajinikanth is all set to star in Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This film is creating a lot of buzz in the Tamil Cinema industry and the makers are planning to bring together a talented ensemble cast of ten actors from different industries. The film will be produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with music composed by Masters Anbariv. In addition to this, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the sequel to his blockbuster film Jailer, which was released in 2023 and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

