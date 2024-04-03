Kathanar Team's birthday tribute to Prabhu Deva: First glimpse of his character

Actor, choreographer and director, Prabhu Deva is celebrating his 51st birthday today. Currently he is working in Malayalam Magnum Opus Kathanar:The Wild Sorcerer directed by Rojin Thomas and produced by Gokulam Gopalan. Prabhu Deva had acted in one Malayalam film called Urumi which was released in 2011. Now, he's making a comeback to Malayalam cinema with another periodic drama Kathanar. The entire Kathanar team wished him a happy birthday and shared the first look of his character.

First look of Prabhu Deva in Kathanar

The first-look poster of Prabhu Deva's character is quite eye-catching. He appears to portray a medieval gypsy, hinting at a possible magician role in the world of Kathanar. In this movie, Jayasurya plays a priest who also practices black magic, whereas Anushka Shetty plays the role of ‘Yakshi’.

Why could Kathanar be a special film?

Kathanar, much like Mammootty’s Bramayugam, draws inspiration from the rich mythic folklore of Kerala. Among Christians in Kerala, there's a belief in Kathanar, a priest who lived in the medieval times who had magical powers. The legends of Kathanar's battles against evil forces like Kalliyankattu Neeli, portrayed by Anushka in the movie, are deeply rooted in Kerala's cultural heritage.

Actor Jayasurya has dedicated two years of his career entirely to this project, believing it holds the key to the stardom he's longed for. While widely acclaimed for his talent, he's yet to land that one blockbuster with universal appeal. Kathanar could be that film. With its compelling story and star-studded cast, it has all the makings of a Pan-Indian success. The inclusion of Prabhu Deva and Anushka Shetty only adds to its allure, potentially drawing in audiences from across different languages and regions.

Movies like Bramayugam, Premalu, Manjummel Boys and Aadujeevitham have been incredibly well-received, not only in Kerala but also in other states. Now, all eyes are on Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas and featuring a stellar cast including Jayasurya, Anushka Shetty, and Prabhu Deva. This two-part film has generated a lot of anticipation and could potentially reshape the industry's business dynamics.

Here’s the first promo of Kathanar:

