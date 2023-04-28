Prabhu Deva makes first public appearance with his second wife Himani Singh at Tirupati; PICS go viral

Prabhu Deva was recently clicked with his second wife Himani Singh for the first time. The actor, who tied the knot in 2020, was spotted at a temple with his wife and the pics are currently going viral on social media. Reportedly, he and his wife visited Tirupati Balaji temple.

Prabhu Deva and his wife visited Tirupati to seek blessing and several pics have surfaced on social media. He is seen holding her and ensuring she's safe amid a heavy crowd in the temple. For unversed, in 2020, Prabhu Deva's brother announced that he is married to Himani during COVID-19 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding, as per the report, was a small affair with not many people in attendance owing to the lockdown rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prabhu Deva's wife praises in birthday sepcial video

Recently, Prabhu Deva celebrated his 50th birthday and an emotional video of his wife wishing him has gone viral on the Internet. She was all praises for him and said that she loved his loving and caring attitude as well as his sense of humour. She said that she has been very happy in the three years of marriage and called herself lucky to have been married to him and stayed with him forever.

Prabhu Deva was all happy and blushing as his wife heaped praises on him. The video is reportedly from a talk show, which Prabhu Deva attended recently and this surprise video of his wife Himani was played.



About Prabhu Deva's marriage

Prabhu Deva married Dr Himani in 2020, a physiotherapist by profession. The actor had reportedly met her after he needed treatment for his chronic back pain. Someone recommended Himani to him and reportedly, they fell in love during the therapy sessions.

Earlier, the choreographer was married to Latha but got divorced after 16 years of relationship. They had three children together, Vishal, who passed away due to Cancer, and Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. In 2010, it was alleged that Prabhu Deva got divorced from his wife due to his affair with Nayanthara.

