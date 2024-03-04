What is the controversy surrounding music director Yuvan Shankar Raja and RK Suresh? Find out

Earlier on X (formerly Twitter), ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja released a statement, clarifying to his fans and the media that he has no association with the film ‘Then Mavattam’ as suggested by the makers.

In his post on X, the music director wrote, “ A clarification for Press, Media, and fans! I have not been committed or approached by anyone for being the music director of the above film, ‘Then Mavattam’”.

This post from Yuvan Shankar Raja came after RK Suresh posted the first look and title of his upcoming film ‘Then Mavattam’. The poster also contained the line: ‘music by Yuvan Shankar Raja’.

Following Yuvan Shankar Raja’s clarification post, producer and actor of Then Mavattam, RK Suresh posted on his X account, stating, “Hi Yuvan sir u have signed for movie and live in concert. Kindly check the agreement thank you Yuvan sir.”

This has led to quite a confusion on social media, with fans confused as to whether Yuvan Shankar Raja is involved in Then Mavattam or not.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s anticipated projects

Yuvan Shankar Raja is currently working on the music for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film GOAT, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film also stars Prabhu Deva and Prashanth in important roles.

GOAT is gearing up to be one of the anticipated films in Tamil cinema, owing to Thalapathy Vijay’s political commitments. It will be Vijay’s film to hit the big screens after his massive entry into the world of Tamil Nadu politics.

This will be the third collaboration between actor Thalapathy Vijay and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, their previous collaborations being Friends in 2001 and Pudhiya Geethai in 2003. Although Yuvan has worked on a small portion of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, this will be the first time in more than 20 years that Yuvan and Vijay will be working together, making fans all the more excited.

Who is actor RK Suresh?

RK Suresh is a producer turned actor who has featured in movies such as Visithran, Billa Pandi, Viruman, and Salim to just name a few.

