‘Vijay has lots to be proud about his son’: Prabhu Deva talks about Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay

Jason Sanjay is not a new face to fans and cinephiles. Thalapathy Vijay’s eldest son has already made his appearance on-screen with his father in the 2009 film Vettaikkaran, where he was featured in the song Naan Adicha. The little Jason Sanjay, who was part of the song, is now 23 years old and is all set to make his film debut as a director.

Talking about this in an interview with Behindwoods, actor-director Prabhu Deva mentioned that he is proud of Jason Sanjay’s growth over the years. He also added that Vijay has lots to be proud about his son. A rough translation of what Prabhu Deva said would be:

“I have directed Vijay in a film. Now his son is directing a film. Look at how life changes. I’m really happy to see Jason Sanjay’s growth. If I’m this happy, imagine how happy his father Vijay would be!”

Jason Sanjay’s upcoming project

As per reports, Jason has completed his degree in Production from the Toronto Film School and has earned a Bachelor’s degree in screenwriting from London. He mentioned earlier that he was more interested in direction than acting, which would be his focus. In August this year, it was revealed that Jason would also be working on his maiden project.

The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. It is reported that Dhruv Vikram will play the lead role in the film alongside director S. Shankar’s daughter, Aditi. It is also said that AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, would compose the music for the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Prabhu Deva and Thalapathy Vijay’s collaboration

Thalapathy Vijay’s 2007 film Pokkiri was helmed by Prabhu Deva. The action film featured Asin, Prakash Raj, Vadivelu, Napoleon, and more in prominent roles. The camera for the film was cranked by Nirav Shah, and the music was composed by Mani Sharma. The film received critical as well as commercial acclaim, with fans praising Vijay’s and Asin’s performances.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sivakarthikeyan once predicted that Atlee would work with Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan?