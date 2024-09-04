Kishore urges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to form panel on sexual harassment:'People in powerful positions...'

Trigger: The particular article contains information about sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

The popular Kannada actor Kishore has spoken about the ongoing sexual harassment controversy in the film industry recently. The actor said he has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Siddaramaiah to establish a committee specifically to investigate cases of sexual harassment, particularly those involving female actors in the industry. Further, Kishore stated that sexual abuse is prevalent in every industry and is not just confined to showbiz.

In a recent interaction with India Today, Kishore said, “It (Sexual exploitation) is everywhere, not only in Sandalwood or Tollywood Industries. It is in every field and not only in cinema. People in powerful positions try to exploit others. And what happened to the people who came out during the #Metoo movement? They have been sidelined. Even now, this might happen so let the government take some action against it.”

Further, he said that there has been a change in the Industry in the past few years with more educated people coming to the film Industry and he hopes that there will be a bigger change in the cinema. “There should be a fundamental change,” added Kishore. Moreover, the Film Industry for Rights and Equality association has demanded the government form a committee headed by a retired judge to analyze the situation in the Kannada film Industry.

In addition to Kishore, popular actress Pranita Subhash also openly discussed her views on the ongoing Hema Committee Report fiasco with India Today.

She said that it is an important move to have a committee that can keep the anonymity of the victims while serving them justice. The actress also extended her strong support and lauded how the entire industry has come together to support the issue.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Devara trailer launch expected on September 10; NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to launch