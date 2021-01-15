KRACK Box Office Collection: The Ravi Teja film outperforms Master in Telugu states on Day 5

The Ravi Teja - Shruti Haasan entertainer has begun its journey to emerge the first blockbuster in the covid times in India. A detailed day wise box-office collection report of Krack

Ravi Teja’s Krack has continued with it’s golden run at the box-office and that’s despite facing a competition from new releases like Master, Red and Alludi Adhurs. The film has collected a distributor share of Rs 2.20 crore on Thursday, it’s fifth day and has now entered the profitable zone for the Telugu state distributors. The five-day total distributor share stands at Rs 16.65 crore, as against the investment of Rs 16.50 crore, taking the film in the plus zone.

Interestingly, the fifth day distributor share of Krack is higher than then second day distributor share of Master in the Telugu speaking states. While the Ravi Teja film collected Rs 2.20 crore on day five, Vijay’s action thriller collected Rs 1.65 crore in in the Telugu states. The trend over the weekend puts the stamp of Krack being a clear winner at the box-office and from today, the film has begun its journey to emerge a blockbuster by breaching past the distributor share of Rs 25 crore in it’s lifetime run.

The five-day gross of Krack stands at Rs 31 crore, whereas the nett collection of the film is Rs 25 crore plus, and these are terrific numbers given the covid 19 restrictions and competition in the southern market. It has become the comeback film of Ravi Teja, as before this, he had a rather lul run at the ticket window with back to back failures. In-fact, Krack is now looking at being the first blockbuster in the covid times in India. The success of Krack has also made Teja’s upcoming film, Khiladi a hot preposition in the Telugu trade.

A day wise break up of distributors share in Telugu states:

Day 1: Rs 6.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.60 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.20 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 16.65 crore

Investment: Rs 16.50 crore

Recovery: 101%

Also Read| KRACK Box Office Collection Day 4: Ravi Teja Film BRAVES the Master Storm in Telugu states

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×