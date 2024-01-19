Ravi Teja starrer Eagle makers request solo release of the film; send notice to Telugu Film Chamber

Eagle, the upcoming action-thriller film starring Ravi Teja in the lead role was supposed to hit the big screens on January 13, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranti. However, at the request of the Telugu Film Chamber Council, the team of Eagle took a step back to avoid further overcrowding the already jam-packed Sankranti list of releases.

The Chamber had asked one of the producers to withdraw their film, assuring that whoever pulled out of the Sankranti race would be guaranteed a solo release on an agreed date. A few days ago, the makers of Eagle announced the release date as February 9, 2024. And now, there have been many films that have come forward within and around the same date. As a result, the production house People Media Factory has sent a notice letter to the Telugu Film Chamber Council, urging to ensure that Eagle gets a solo release date as promised.

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle makers urge Telugu Film Chamber for solo release

Other films scheduled for a release on February 8 and February 9:

Apart from Eagle, the much-awaited sequel to Yatra, Yatra 2 is releasing on February 8. Sundeep Kishan’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is releasing on February 9, followed by the Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam, whose dubbed version is set to release on February 9.

More about Eagle:

Apart from Ravi Teja, Eagle also stars Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, and others. The film has been written and directed by cinematographer Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The music for the film has been composed by Davzand. The film is set to release as Sahadev in Hindi. The first look posters, teaser, and trailer of the film have generated quite the buzz for the film and Ravi Teja looks killer in this new avatar.

Ravi Teja’s upcoming projects:

Post Eagle, Ravi Teja is set to do a movie with director Harish Shankar titled Mr. Bachchan. It is set to be a tribute to the legend of Indian cinema, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. The producers of Eagle, People Media Factory have bankrolled Mr. Bachchan as well. Further information about the film is awaited.

