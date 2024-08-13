L360: Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy's upcoming film gets postponed to 2025? Here's what we know

Mohanlal's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled L360, directed by Tharun Moorthy, has had its release pushed to 2025, according to recent reports. This film marks Mohanlal's 360th project and is generating significant buzz among fans and the film industry alike. The filming for L360 began in April 2024, and it features Mohanlal in the role of Shanmugham, a taxi driver from Ranni, Kerala.

His character is described as having a deep attachment to his old ambassador car and dealing with generalized anxiety disorder, adding depth to the narrative. The film also stars Shobana, marking a reunion between the two actors after a 15-year hiatus, which has excited fans of Malayalam cinema.

According to the latest reports, the release of L360, which was previously slated for December 2024, is postponed to 2025. This shift in schedule reportedly comes after the release of Barroz, Mohanlal’s directorial debut, faced yet another delay due to ongoing post-production work. The 3D fantasy film, originally scheduled for release on September 12, 2024, is now being considered for an October 2024 release, just in time for the Ayudha Pooja celebrations.

The potential rescheduling of Barroz has led the L360 team to reconsider their release strategy, aiming to ensure at least a three-month gap between the two films. If these plans are finalized, Tharun Moorthy’s untitled project is likely to premiere globally in January 2025, making it Mohanlal’s first release of the new year. The filmmakers have yet to comment on these speculations.

Meanwhile, Barroz is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language fantasy film. The film revolves around Barroz, a mythical guardian spirit who has been protecting the hidden treasure of the famed explorer Vasco da Gama for over 400 years.

Recently, the film faced legal challenges from a Germany-based Malayali author, George Thundiparambil, who alleges copyright infringement. He claims that there are striking similarities between his novel Maya and the storyline of Barroz. The legal notice has prompted discussions about the originality of the film's narrative.

