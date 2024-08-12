Ranga with Lalettan: Mohanlal says 'Eda Mone' as he shares unseen pic of Fahadh Faasil kissing him

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal set the internet abuzz when he shared a picture on his social media on Sunday, August 11, with Aavesham star Fahadh Faasil. In the photo, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil were sharing a hug, with the latter giving the star a sweet peck on his cheek. Interestingly, Mohanlal made his acting debut in the 1980 film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, which was helmed by none other than Fahadh Faasil's father, Fazil.

Check out Mohanlal’s Instagram post:

Mohanlal posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Eda Mone! Love You," and this caption was from one of the trending dialogues of Fahadh Faasil's latest blockbuster, Aavesham.

In the photo, Mohanlal can be seen donning a trendy printed shirt and brown trousers, while Fahadh Faasil was wearing blue denim and a white shirt.

Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil, two sensational natural actors from the Malayalam industry, had previously acted together in the 2013 movie Red Wine. The latest reunion of the talented actors was at the Kochi residence of Mohanlal yesterday, right after the trailer of Manichitrathazhu 4K was released online.

Interestingly, Manichitrathazhu was originally released in 1993 and was directed by Fazil—Fahadh's father. A remastered version of Manichitrathazhu will be released on the 17th of this month.

Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil’s projects

Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of two of his projects - Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed Lucifer 2: Empuraan and Tharun Moorthy's L360. He will also be seen in Sathyan Anthikad's next movie, where they will be reuniting after nine years. Apparently, there are rumors that Mohanlal is in discussion with young, talented director Krishaand for a new project.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil is closing his portions for Allu Arjun's pan-Indian movie Pushpa 2. He will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in the latter's Vettaiyan, which will release later this year. Fahadh has three Malayalam projects in the pipeline as well. He will be working with director Althaf Salim on a movie titled Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and another with Drishyam fame director Jeethu Joseph. He will also be seen in veteran writer/director Renji Panicker’s upcoming movie.

