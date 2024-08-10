BUZZ: Mohanlal's fantasy flick Barroz to postpone again owing to other Onam releases; new date likely in October

Mohanlal, who was aiming to hit the big screens again this year with the film Barroz, is likely to wait a bit more. According to a report by Sridhar Pillai, the much-awaited fantasy movie has once again been postponed.

As per the report, theaters have said that the film has been postponed from its previous release date of September 12, 2024, to October, with an exact date still pending. However, an official update on the same is yet to be made by the makers.

The film, which also marks the actor’s debut as a director, has been delayed and postponed several times. The movie, which initially began its production back in March of 2021, was later halted due to the second wave of Covid-19. However, Mohanlal revived the project in November of the same year.

By then, they had also decided to change the film’s screenplay and cast for logistical reasons and resumed the movie in December. This included the scraping of portions, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, which had been shot earlier.

Later, the film completed its production and post-production by September 2022 and was announced to release in March 2023. Even then, no updates were made until the makers officially announced they would release the film on March 28, 2024. But, once again, the film missed the date and was later announced to be released on September 12 this year.

Now, with the film yet again being speculated to be postponed to October to avoid a theater clash, we would have to wait and see what the makers have planned. The movie Barroz is based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by filmmaker Jijo Punnoose.

Though the latter was initially involved in the film's writing, he later exited the project as a writer after the makers decided to change the screenplay. The movie features Mohanlal as the treasure guardian, Barroz, with an ensemble cast of actors like Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles.

The film’s songs are crafted by Lydian Nadhaswaram, with Mark Killian composing the background scores. Interestingly, the movie also has Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, as an assistant director.

