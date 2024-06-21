Lakshmi Manchu calls her family ‘roadblock’ in her career, says ‘Men down South aren’t okay…’

Lakshmi Machu, known for films like Monster and Maranthen Mannithen among others raised eyebrows when she called her family a ‘roadblock’ in her career when she moved to Mumbai from Hyderabad. Yes, you read that right. The actress also confessed that her father Mohan Babu did not want her to be an actor.

Lakshmi Manchu calls herself a victim of patriarchy

In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, the actor-philanthropist dropped truth bombs and spoke about being a ‘victim of patriarchy’. Reacting to a question about her roadblocks in moving from Hyderabad to Mumbai in search of better work, Manchu named her family.

She said, “There was only one roadblock, my family. They didn’t let me move for the longest time. We are a very close-knit family. They told me, ‘Why do you have to be a small fish in a big pond?’ They had their own qualms. I used to stay at my best friend Rakulpreet’s house. She kept insisting that I move to Mumbai.”

It is worth mentioning that Lakshmi Manchu is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu and sister of Vishnu Manchu.

“Men down South aren’t okay with heroes' sisters or daughters being actresses. They step back from casting people like us. Prakash introduced me to the movies, but my dad and his dad tried to get this idea out of our heads,” she added.

Not just that, the Dongata actress also spoke about her conversation with Rana Daggubati which motivated her to move to Mumbai to achieve better opportunities.

As per Lakshmi Manchu, she is a victim of patriarchy who had to struggle for things that her brother got easily. She also acknowledged that this issue is just not limited to the South industry but patriarchy exists across the country.

Lakshmi’s honesty is quite surprising as very few actresses have ever openly talked about facing such resistance from their patriarchal families. Her statements are quite relatable to most, if not all, women who have been asked to not pursue a certain career because of their family’s regressive mindsets.

Lakshmi Manchu on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Mohanlal starrer Monster. The project also marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry. For the unversed, the actress moved to Mumbai last year in search of better work opportunities.

