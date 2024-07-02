Lakshmi Manchu reveals how she stayed at Ram Charan's house when first moved to Mumbai; 'I did not tell anybody…'

If there is a film industry in India that boasts of the highest camaraderie between co-stars, it is undeniably the Telugu Film Industry. There always seems to be a sense of unity between the actors, and this latest revelation by Lakshmi Manchu is more proof of the same.

Speaking about the same in an interview, Lakshmi revealed how Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh helped initially, but it still proved hard to get an apartment. She added, “When I moved, I did not have an apartment to stay.”

She continued, “At that time, Ram Charan helped me. I did not tell anybody because if people found out I was living at his house, they would not give me work. I also told Charan not to tell anyone.”

Lakshmi Manchu stayed at Ram Charan’s Mumbai home for how long?

Manchu expressed how she felt like she should not be staying in such a beautiful house. “But he (Ram Charan) told me to use it. He told me that the AC and the water pipes would work. He did not even know how long I stayed there for, and that is love, " she said.

For the unaware, Lakshmi Manchu, the daughter of veteran Tollywood star Mohan Babu, moved to Mumbai a few months ago for better work opportunities. Although the actress had made a notable name for herself in Tollywood, Mumbai proved to be a tough place to navigate initially.

What is Lakshmi Manchu up to these days?

Lakshmi Manchu has been the center of many headlines lately with her statements and interviews. The Dongata actress recently made a shocking revelation about the Manchu family, calling it a patriarchal family.

While the actress received support from netizens for speaking her truth, many also criticized her for her public outrage over the matter. Lakshmi is the daughter of Mohan Babu and the sister to two brothers, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj.

More recently, the actress also revealed news of a Whatsapp group with several actors from the film industry. In an interview, Lakshmi shared how Rana and herself formed a group with stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas. The thought of all these Pan-Indian stars in one group has certainly raised the curiosity of netizens.

