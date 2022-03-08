Women's Day Exclusive: Lakshmi Manchu opens up on facing casting couch; Says was body shamed for being curvy

Women across the industries are shattering stereotypes. They have repeatedly proven nobody can stand in the way of their dreams. Today, on International Women's Day 2022, Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, opens up on facing casting couch, body-shaming and how she balances her work and personal life.

Lakshmi Manchu I did not think that all of these would happen to me because of who's the daughter I was

Lakshmi Manchi is born and brought up in and around the industry. Asked if she ever had pressure to be an actress considering where she comes from, she replies, "There was an extreme pressure to not be an actress if anything at all. I still find it very difficult in the circle that we live in because I'm only the one who does what I do. I do not have another friend, a woman who comes from family background or who is an actor. I'm still figuring out how to do it. Organically, I knew this is something I wanted to do since I was 5 and had to wait 20 years to voice what this is what I wanted to".

Speaking upon facing sexism, typecast, casting couch in her career, Lakshmi Manchu reveals, "These are something you have to deal at any walk of your life. Be it from the IT industry or banking, I know a lot of women from different industries and they face it everywhere. Yes, I face this all the time. Initially, I did not think that all of these would happen to me because of who's the daughter I was or that I was born and raised in the industry but they are ruthless. Nobody is fair and kind anywhere."

Actress, producer, television presenter and mom, Lakshmi Manchi is donning multiple hats. Sharing a bit about how she balances work and personal life, she says, "I have a lot of love for life and I want to do a lot of different things. That joy for life wants me to do a lot of things and I really feel racing against time. Life is unpredictable and you are here for a limited time."

Trolling and body-shaming is something every actor has unfortunately gone through. Lakshmi has been trolled multiple times. Like her tweet for brother-actor Vishnu or a tweet on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise; she was trolled mercilessly.

Speaking upon the same and how she deals with it, the Pitta Kathalu actress said, "It is part and parcel of the game, be it body shaming or trolling. When I was nice and curvy, they said I was too curvy. Now when I'm skinny, they call me too skinny. You can keep everyone happy and if you think that, then there's something wrong with you. You cannot be a people pleaser. Pleaser yourself, find yourself and know who you are and that's the journey of going on helps. It used to affect me quite a bit and I had to sit down and see if it is true, why are they saying it. I call them keyboard warriors because none of them will come and say it on your face because they think they have swords with words. You cannot let them bother you anymore".

To celebrate and honour the spirit of womanhood, the stunner concludes by saying, "you will be judged no matter what, you will feel guilty no matter what. I think it's not you just as a woman but we carry the shame and guilt from generations to come for no fault of ours. It is not that you took upon yourself but is handed over from generation to generation. don't ever stop yourself from anything you want to do. Be fearless and fabulous".

Also Read: Women's Day Exclusive: Pearle Maaney gets candid on motherhood, being bullied during pregnancy & more