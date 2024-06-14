Vedhika, Rahul Vijay, and Lakshmi Manchu starrer web series Yakshini’s HD version leaks online within hours of release

Vedhika, Rahul Vijay, and Lakshmi Manchu star in the latest supernatural web series Yakshini, which was recently released for OTT streaming. Unfortunately, just a few hours after its release, the entire show was leaked on the internet in high definition (HD) quality.

According to ABP Live, the show was released on June 14, 2024, but within a span of a few hours, it fell prey to piracy. The series is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vedhika starrer Yakshini leaks on the internet within hours of release

The web series Yakshini features the tale of a supernatural being who is cursed and exiled from her original lands. To return home, she must vanquish 100 men by attracting them. Although completing 99 was relatively easy, she faces challenges finding the final one while mystical foes pursue her.

Making matters worse for the creators, a leading audio series app has lodged a copyright claim against Disney+ Hotstar. The app alleges that the OTT giant has infringed on its copyright by using their original show’s name. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the case is currently filed with the Delhi High Court, with action expected to be taken soon.

The story is a mix of supernatural folklore from Southeast Asia and romantic destinies. Vedhika stars as Maya, the lead role in this mystical series, while Rahul Vijay plays her romantic interest, Krishna, a hopeless romantic in search of true love.

Advertisement

Besides the leading actors, Lakshmi Manchu, Ajay, Gemini Suresh, Srinivas, Teja Kakumanu, Dayanand Reddy, Tenali Shakuntala, Lalitha Kumari, and many more play key roles in the movie.

Vedhika filmography

Actress Vedhika was last seen on the big screen playing a prominent role in the Telugu film Razakar – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad. The epic drama flick written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana was based on Operation Polo.

The actress is expected to appear in various films across several South Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Her next Tamil film called Petta Rap has Prabhu Deva playing the lead role.

ALSO READ: INSIDE video of Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's big fat wedding: Arjun Sarja welcomes groom with flower shower