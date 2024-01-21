Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar reviews first look teaser of Sivakathikeyan’s SK 21

Nelson Dilipkumar who was last seen on the big screens helming the project Jailer starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role has reacted to the much-awaited first look teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film SK 21.

The official teaser is said to be arriving soon and prior to this, the Beast director has said, “Woah!!!! Just saw #SK21 first look teaser!! It’s complete rage ! Can’t wait for the world to see what you have made on this emotional journey @Rajkumar_KP. big applause to team #SK21”

SK 21’s first look teaser to be a rage, says director Nelson

The Sivakarthikeyan movie SK 21 is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International along with Sony Pictures Films India. The film has Sai Pallavi playing the female lead with Rahul Bose and Lallu playing key roles. The film is expected to be an emotional thriller made in an Army background.

As many know, director Nelson and Sivakarthikeyan share a massive bond and friendship with one another, even since the start of the director’s career as a feature film director.

The actor had served as the lyricist for a song in his first film Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara in the lead role which was a major hit. Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan also starred in Nelson’s second feature film called Doctor and was even part of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast as a lyricist.

Advertisement

Nelson’s filmography

Nelson Dilipkumar was last seen helming the project called Jailer starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film featured a story about a retired jailer who is taking vengeance against a group of antique smugglers who had killed his police officer's son.

The film was a massive success in terms of both critical views and box office collections making it a high-grossing Tamil film of 2023. The film had an ensemble cast of actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia and many more along with cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

According to recent reports, it is speculated that Nelson is set to once again join hands with Rajinikanth for the film Jailer 2.

ALSO READ: Is Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 172 going to be Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar?