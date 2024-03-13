Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya makes shocking revelation about her film Lal Salaam: 'It is true that we...'

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's recently released sports drama film Lal Salaam became the talk of the town ever since it was announced. However, the film, with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles, was unable to garner any praiseworthy responses from the cinema lovers. Recently Aishwarya opened up about the failure of her film which has sparked numerous controversies on social media platforms.

In a recent update, Aishwarya also opened up about the grave tragedy that occurred during the shooting of Lal Salaam in which she almost lost 21 days of footage.

Aishwarya reveals about the tragedy

During an interview with Cinema Vikatan Aishwarya said, ”It is true that we lost a lot of footage. We were shocked that something like this could even happen. It was about 21 days of footage. I should say it happened because of irresponsibility, which was unfortunate. We had shot a cricket match, and it was a ten-camera set-up. We wanted to shoot it like it was a real cricket match. We missed the footage of all the twenty cameras. We didn’t know what to do."

She further mentioned that everyone present on the set started facing an issue because Vishnu, Senthil, and Appa (Thalaivar) changed their get-ups until the idea of re-shoot was almost dropped by everyone, and decided to opt for editing with surviving footage. Although Vishnu and Rajini Sir were co-operative and ready to do the entire sequence again everyone was against it as it was a huge compromise for the entire team.

Advertisement

More about Lal Salaam

The plot revolves around two promising cricketers who share a particular link of friendship, which causes major changes in their joyful and comfortable lives. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth played significant roles in the film, with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah playing small parts.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth made a surprising cameo appearance in the film. The film's technical crew featured soundtrack composer A R Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar, and it was produced by Subaskaran Allirajah through Lyca Productions. The film was released theatrically on February 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Dhanush fan? Answer these questions about your favorite star and find out