The Tamil film Lal Salaam kicked off with a low opening at the Indian box office, raking in Rs. 4.75-5 crore approx on Friday, of which Rs. 3.50-3.75 crore approx came from Tamil Nadu. Outside Tami Nadu, the film was essentially a washout. For a film with leads having no face value, this is actually a huge start. The previous two films of the lead Vishnu Vishal had an opening day of under a crore in Tamil Nadu and Lal Salaam has done more than three times that.

However, these numbers haven’t come for a Vishnu Vishal film but for Superstar Rajinikanth, who has an extended appearance in the film. When the box office pull of Rajinikanth is factored in, these numbers are well below expectations, especially considering how the stardom works in South India. There are not many instances of a Tier 1 Tamil star having an extended appearance in the film, the closest probably is Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai, which opened to Rs. 14 crore back in 2019.

The hope for Lal Salaam would be to grow from the low start over the weekend and then sustain for the coming days but that won’t be easy as the opening day is much higher than a film like this should have due to the boost presence of a big star. Confirming that the morning shows today have seen a drop from yesterday in Tamil Nadu, it needs to be seen if evening can make any gains.

The other Tamil new release of the week, Lover grossed Rs. 80-90 lakhs on the first day in Tamil Nadu and can go for Rs. 3.50 crore weekend as it is showing improvement in collections today.

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is a Tamil language sports drama written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. It stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead, with Rajinikanth in a special appearance as Moideen Bhai. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions, with music from AR Rahman.

