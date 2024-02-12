Lal Salaam box office collection: Rajinikanth led film has a Poor weekend in India grossing 14Cr

Lal Salaam had a poor showing at the box office during its first weekend. The film had a low start on Friday and then the trend was even worse, with collections falling on each day of the weekend, which quashed any sort of hopes of having a run. Lal Salaam grossed a mere Rs. 13.75 crore approx in its first three days, of which, Rs. 10 crore came from Tamil Nadu. The Telugu dubbed version of the film was a washout with just Rs. 2 crore over the weekend.

Lal Salaam Packs A First Weekend Of Around Rs 14 Crores Gross In India

For a film with leads having no face value, this is actually a huge start. Vishnu Vishal films typically stay under Rs. 5 crore weekend in Tamil Nadu, but Lal Salaam has earned double of that. However, these numbers haven’t come for a Vishnu Vishal film but for Superstar Rajinikanth, who has an extended appearance in the film. When the box office pull of Rajinikanth is factored in, these numbers are well below expectations, especially considering how the stardom works in South India. Even considering the extended appearance, the film should have done these numbers which did in first weekend, on its opening day.

The box office collections of Lal Salaam at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 4.75 crore

Saturday - Rs. Rs. 4.60 crore

Sunday - Rs. Rs. 4.40 crore

Advertisement

Total - Rs. 13.75 crore

The other release of the weekend, Lover showed good growth on Saturday but there was a drop on Sunday which ends any hope of having some sort of run. The weekend in Tamil Nadu amounted to Rs. 3.25-3.50 crore.

ALSO READ: Lal Salaam Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal starrer sports drama is the same old story in a brand new package