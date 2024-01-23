Lavanya Tripathi reacts to being addressed as Mega family’s daughter-in-law

Lavanya Tripathi, a celebrated figure in the film industry, recently hit headlines due to her grand wedding with Varun Tej. Now, she is set to grace the screen once again in the upcoming web series, Miss Perfect, directed by Vishvak Khanderao. The web show will release on Hotstar from February 2nd.

The excitement surrounding the series began with the release of a captivating first-look poster, followed by a teaser that gave fans a glimpse into what to expect. The anticipation has only grown with the recent release of the trailer by the makers. Lavanya Tripathi has been actively involved in promoting the series, sharing insights during her latest media interaction.

In response to a journalist's question about her identity as actress Lavanya Tripathi and Mega Kodalu (Mega daughter-in-law), Lavanya said, "The actress is something that I have made for myself. Mega Kodalu is also something that is special but being known as actress Lavanya Tripathi is something I cherish. This name is something is crafted for myself."

She highlighted that the title of Mega Kodalu might also become special in the future

Addressing queries about choosing roles post-marriage and potential restrictions from her husband's family, Lavanya highlighted she started her acting career at the age of 18. She said that her parents never imposed restrictions on her film choices, and her husband, Varun Tej also respects her personal and professional decisions. Lavanya affirmed her commitment to continuing her current approach to her career.

When asked about the challenges and restrictions she has when it comes to playing diverse characters post-marriage, she replied, “ I never had any restrictions from my parents. Varun also is very encouraging. My in-laws always support me. Also, I think it is up to the individual about the characters one chooses to play.”

Will Varun Tej and Lavanya Triptahy collab for a film?

In response to the question of whether she would work alongside her husband, Varun Tej, as she did before marriage, Lavanya expressed openness. She stated that if presented with a compelling story, she would gladly collaborate with her husband in future projects.

More About Lavanya Tripathi

Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi, known for her predominant roles, tied the knot with Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela in November of the previous year. Recently, the couple marked their first Sankranti celebration with a visit to Bengaluru. The festive gathering included members of the mega family, featuring Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Konidela, along with the presence of Allu Arjun and others.

