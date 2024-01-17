PHOTOS: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrate first Sankranti together with Mega family

In a delightful social media revelation, acclaimed actor Naga Babu, the esteemed brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has shared a visual feast of their Sankranti reunion through a heartwarming X post. The images unveil the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Teja with his wife Upasana Konidela, Allu Sirish (brother of Allu Arjun), Varun Tej, and various other members of the Mega Family, capturing the essence of their festive gathering.

Chiranjeevi's family has long been known for their tradition of coming together for joyous celebrations, and Sankranti is no exception. True to their custom, the Mega family, including newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi once again reunited in full force, revelling in the essence of familyhood and embracing the richness of traditional Sankranti festivities. The occasion served as a heartfelt reminder of the family's enduring bond and their commitment to upholding cherished cultural traditions.

Notably, the absence of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, was felt at the reunion, as he remained engrossed in his ongoing political commitments. Despite his unavoidable absence, the familial spirit remained alive with the joyful presence of Pawan Kalyan's children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya Konidela, who added a touch of youthful exuberance to the festive gathering. Akira showcased his music skills by playing Piano in the family get-together. While the political arena demanded Pawan Kalyan's attention, the Mega Family continued to celebrate their Sankranti festivities with warmth and togetherness, cherishing the moments shared among the younger members.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva turn heads at the airport en route to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Naga Babu family

As one of the senior members of the Chiranjeevi family, Naga Babu plays a multifaceted role, being both an active producer and actor. Certainly, Naga Babu's journey in the film industry has been dynamic. While he has recently taken on character roles and villainous portrayals, it's noteworthy that he has also played the lead hero in the past. His recent appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer showcased his versatile talent. Besides his contributions to the entertainment industry, Naga Babu is also an engaged political leader. Carrying on the family legacy in Tollywood, his son Varun Tej has emerged as a prominent lead actor with an upcoming movie, Operation Valentine, generating anticipation among the audience.

ALSO READ: 'Differences and arguments': Naga Babu Konidela pens emotional note on Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan