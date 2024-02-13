Top 10 best Telugu Comedy films: Chiranjeevi starrer Shankar Dada MBBS to Venkatesh Daggubati’s Malliswari

Comedy is undeniably one of the most difficult genres for a filmmaker to create, and is one of the most demanded film genres amongst the audience. Everybody loves to have a good laugh! Over the years, the South Indian film industries have come up with some of the best comedy films in the country, with the Telugu film industry being one of the most prominent contributors. Here are the top 15 Telugu comedy films that are sure to tickle your funny bone.

Top 15 comedy films in Telugu

1. Mathu Vadalara (2019)

Mathu Vadalara follows the story of two delivery boys who land in trouble due to their greed for money. Their life takes a turn when they come across a drug lab that makes and sells illegal substances, and is run by their third roommate. The film was highly praised at the time of release, especially for the dark comedy used.

Writer-Director: Ritesh Rana

Ritesh Rana Co-Writer: R. Teja

R. Teja IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Runtime: 2 hours 10 minutes

2 hours 10 minutes Cast: Sri Simha, Satya, Naresh Agasthya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore

Sri Simha, Satya, Naresh Agasthya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Brochevarevarura (2019)

Advertisement

Brochevarevarura is a crime comedy film that revolves around a filmmaker, all set to make a directorial debut. He narrates his story which revolves around how a group of friends help a girl run away from her overbearing father. However things turn sour real soon, with a highly comical twist. The film garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike.

Writer-Director: Vivek Athreya

Vivek Athreya IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Runtime : 2 hours 18 minutes

: 2 hours 18 minutes Cast: Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satyadev, Priyadarshi

Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satyadev, Priyadarshi Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019)

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya marked the debut of Naveen Polishetty as a lead actor. The crime mystery film uses situational comedy to tell the tale of the eponymous character, a detective based in Nellore. The detective’s life takes a turn when he investigates the case of an unidentified body abandoned next to a railway track.

Writer-Director: Swaroop RSJ

Swaroop RSJ Co-writer: Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Runtime : 2 hours 28 minutes

: 2 hours 28 minutes Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Shruti Sharma, Suhas, Ram Dutt, Shredha Rajagopalan

Naveen Polishetty, Shruti Sharma, Suhas, Ram Dutt, Shredha Rajagopalan Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Pelli Choopulu (2016)

Pelli Choopulu is a romantic comedy film helmed by Tharun Bhascker in his directorial debut. The film revolves around a happy-go-lucky guy named Prasanth (played by Vijay Deverakonda), whose marriage is fixed by his parents to Chitra (played by Ritu Varma). The incidents that follow form the crux of the story. The film was highly praised at the time of release, and is considered to be one of the best comedy films to come out in the last decade.

Writer-Director: Tharun Bhascker

Tharun Bhascker IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Runtime : 1 hour 58 minutes

: 1 hour 58 minutes Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, Anish Kuruvila

Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, Anish Kuruvila Where to watch: SunNXT

5. Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015)

Advertisement

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy revolves around an absent minded botanist who suffers from short-term memory loss. He falls in love with a girl named Nandana, How their love story blooms and how he convinces Nandana’s parents to let them get married forms the basis of the story.

Writer-Director: Maruthi

Maruthi IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Runtime : 2 hours 17 minutes

: 2 hours 17 minutes Cast: Nani, Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Naresh, Vennela Kishore

Nani, Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Naresh, Vennela Kishore Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Pilla Zamindar (2011)

Pilla Zamindar follows the story of a spoilt youngster who lives in the hopes of taking care of his grandfather’s property. However, his grandfather laid down three conditions before the property was handed over to him. How he fulfills the conditions, and the internal journey of the character forms the crux of the story.

Writer-Director: G Ashok

G Ashok IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Runtime : 2 hours 27 minutes

: 2 hours 27 minutes Cast: Nani, Haripriya, Bindu Madhavi, Srinivas Avasarala. Dhanraj

Nani, Haripriya, Bindu Madhavi, Srinivas Avasarala. Dhanraj Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. Maryada Ramanna (2010)

Maryada Ramanna revolves around the lead character Ramu, who lives in poverty. He decides to go to his ancestral village in order to sell the land he owns there, without knowing that the people there had sworn revenge against his bloodline. How he deals with the situations in his village forms the basis of the story.

Writer-Director: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Runtime : 2 hours 05 minutes

: 2 hours 05 minutes Cast: Sunil, Saloni, Brahmaji, Supreeth

Sunil, Saloni, Brahmaji, Supreeth Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Kick (2009)

Kick is a romantic comedy film which tells the tale of Kalyan, a happy-go-lucky guy who does obscure things to obtain a ‘kick’ or a high. He falls in love with a girl named Naina. How his life changes post-love and the events that follow are the basis of the film.

Advertisement

Writer-Director: Surender Reddy

Surender Reddy IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Runtime : 2 hours 36 minutes

: 2 hours 36 minutes Cast: Ravi Teja, Ileana D’Cruz, Brahmanandam, Shaam, Jaya Prakash Reddy

Ravi Teja, Ileana D’Cruz, Brahmanandam, Shaam, Jaya Prakash Reddy Where to watch: SunNXT

9. Ashta Chamma (2008)

Ashta Chamma is a romantic comedy film that follows the tale of Lavanya (played by Swathi Reddy), and her lover Rambabu/Mahesh (played by Nani). How Lavanya and Mahesh get together against all odds forms the story of Ashta Chamma.

Writer-Director: Mohan Krishna Indraganti

Mohan Krishna Indraganti IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Runtime : 2 hours 06 minutes

: 2 hours 06 minutes Cast: Nani, Swathi Reddy, Srinivas Avasarala, Bhargavi, Jhansi

10. Dhee (2007)

Dhee follows the tale of how a happy-go-lucky guy joins a local mafia, and falls in love with the leader’s sister. The film also has a subplot, which revolves around the mafia leader’s rival. The journey of the rivalry, the relationship and more forms the crux of the story.

Writer-Director: Srinu Vytla

Srinu Vytla Co-writer: Kona Venkat

Kona Venkat IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Runtime : 2 hours 22 minutes

: 2 hours 22 minutes Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Genelia D’Souza, Brahmanandam, Srihari, Supreeth, Sunil

Vishnu Manchu, Genelia D’Souza, Brahmanandam, Srihari, Supreeth, Sunil Where to watch: MXPlayer

11. Shankar Dada MBBS (2004)

Shankar Dada MBBS is the Telugu remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s debut film Munna Bhai MBBS. The film revolves around a local goon who decides to be a doctor in order to spite a man who insulted his parents. The incidents that happen in the medical college form the rest of the story.

Writer-Director: Jayanth C. Paranjee

Jayanth C. Paranjee IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Runtime : 2 hours 52 minutes

: 2 hours 52 minutes Cast: Chiranjeevi, Meka Srikanth, Sonali Bendre, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad

Chiranjeevi, Meka Srikanth, Sonali Bendre, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad Where to watch: SunNXT

12. Malliswari (2004)

Advertisement

Malliswari tells the tale of a girl who is the sole heir to the hefty heirloom, leading to evil forces attempting to kill her to get the property in their name. However, she soon meets a bank employee named Prasad, who helps get her to safety. They also fall in love in the meantime. What happens next is the basis of the story.

Writer-Director: K Vijaya Bhaskar

K Vijaya Bhaskar Co-writer: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Runtime : 2 hours 28 minutes

: 2 hours 28 minutes Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Katrina Kaif, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Brahmanandam, Sunil

Venkatesh Daggubati, Katrina Kaif, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Brahmanandam, Sunil Where to watch: YouTube

13. Manmadhudu (2002)

Manmadhudu is a romantic comedy story that tells the tale of Abhiram and Harika, who work together in the same office. Even though they initially hate each other, they eventually fall in love. How it happens forms the crux of the story.

Writer-Director: K Vijaya Bhaskar

K Vijaya Bhaskar Co-writer: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Runtime : 2 hours 22 minutes

: 2 hours 22 minutes Cast: Nagarjuna, Sonali Bendre, Anshu, Chandra Mohan, Tanikella Bharani

Nagarjuna, Sonali Bendre, Anshu, Chandra Mohan, Tanikella Bharani Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

14. Nuvvu Naaku Nachav (2001)

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav tells a funny tale of a bachelor named Venky, who goes to Hyderabad to attend a wedding. However, things take a turn when the bride catches feelings for Venky. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Writer-Director: K Vijaya Bhaskar

K Vijaya Bhaskar Co-writer: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Runtime : 3 hours

: 3 hours Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aarthi Agarwal, Prithvi, Asha Saini, Shiju

Venkatesh Daggubati, Aarthi Agarwal, Prithvi, Asha Saini, Shiju Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

15. Chantabbai (1986)

Chantabbai is an investigative comedy film which revolves around Panduranga Rao, aka James Pond. How his life takes a turn when he is tasked with finding a lady’s long lost brother forms the basis of the film.

Advertisement

Writer-Director: Jandhyala

Jandhyala IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Runtime : 2 hours 14 minutes

: 2 hours 14 minutes Cast: Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Mucherla Aruna, Allu Ramalingaiah

Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Mucherla Aruna, Allu Ramalingaiah Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

ALSO READ: Best Telugu Movies: Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa to Okkadu, Tholi Prema, and more