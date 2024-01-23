Miss Perfect release date: Lavanya Tripathi starrer romantic web series to be out on February 2nd

Lavanya Tripathi is undeniably one of the most prominent names in the film industry today. The actress, who recently made headlines for her grand wedding with Varun Tej, will next be seen in the web series Miss Perfect, helmed by Vishvak Khanderao.

The Hotstar special series was announced earlier with a first-look poster, and quite recently, the makers even released a teaser. In the latest update, the trailer of the show has been released by the makers, along with the announcement that the series will begin streaming on February 2nd.

Check out the trailer of the show below:

More about the trailer

Miss Perfect's trailer, running for a solid 2 minutes, offers a glimpse into what viewers can anticipate from the show. The show centers around Lavanya, a character known for her vibrant personality since childhood. However, the trailer reveals that Lavanya also struggles with OCD and has a strong need for cleanliness and order. Her life takes an unexpected twist when she accepts a job as a maid in a bachelor's chaotic household. This decision sets the stage for a compelling story filled with contrasts.

About Miss Perfect

The show features an ensemble cast including Abhijeet Duddala, Jhansi, Harsha Vardhan, Harsh Roshan and many more in prominent roles, apart from Lavanya Tripathi. Further, it was written by Shruti Ramachandran and Francis Thomas, while Aditya Javvadi cranks the camera for the project. Supriya Yarlagadda bankrolls the web series.

Miss Perfect marks Lavanya’s second venture in the OTT sphere following her cop drama series Puli Meka in 2023, which was streamed on Zee5. This Telugu crime thriller series, directed by Chakravarthy Reddy and written by Kona Venkat and Venkatesh Kilaru, featured Aadi Saikumar as the male protagonist. Fans and critics showered the show with positive reviews.

Lavanya Tripathi on the work front

Apart from Miss Perfect, Lavanya is also set to appear in Ravindra Madhava’s upcoming action drama film Thanal. The movie also features Atharvaa Murali, Sha Ra, Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat, and many more in prominent roles.

Additionally, it is understood that she is also a part of CV Kumar’s upcoming project with Sundeep Kishan in the lead titled MaayaOne. Additionally, Niel Nithin Mukesh and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor are also said to be essaying prominent roles.

