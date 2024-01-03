Lavanya Tripathi starrer web series Miss Perfect's first look OUT; marks first announcement post-wedding with Varun Tej

Actress Lavanya Tripathi got married this year to her boyfriend Varun Tej and ever since many have been waiting for her next project finally, the wait has come to an end.

The actress announced her first project post her wedding as a web series called Miss Perfect which will be a Hostart Special, coming soon for streaming. Sharing the announcement on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Lavanya wrote “Starting this new year on a perfect note!”

Lavanya Tripathi’s Miss Perfect

Looking in a modern and chic outfit, Lavanya was the center of attraction in the first-look poster with a presumably fun avatar. The character she will be playing is said to be an independent lady boss working as the head of a software company.

The poster also features YouTuber Abhignya in the background who is likely to play a character role in the series along with Life is Beautiful fame Abhijeet playing the romantic interest of Lavanya. The series is being bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda with Vishwak Khanderao directing the project.

Lavanya Tripathi has already wrapped up her parts of the film and has already completed her dubbing for the same before her wedding. Now, the post-production of the show is underway and Hotstar will be announcing the official release date soon, which is set to prior to a special event where the makers will unveil the show’s teaser.

Advertisement

Miss Perfect also marks the second OTT show for Lavanya, who debuted for OTT back in 2023 with the cop drama web series Puli Meka on Zee 5. The Telugu-language crime thriller series was created by Kona Venkat with a story by Venkatesh Kilaru and directed by Chakravarthy Reddy. The show also had Aadi Saikumar in the leading role with the series garnering mostly positive reviews from critics.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy, surrounded by their close family and friends. The star-studded event was graced by the presence of well-known figures from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Nithiin.

The couple had been honeymooning a few weeks ago in London and has returned to start shooting for their respective works in Telugu.

ALSO READ: 6 viral photos of 2023: Ram Charan's daughter Klin’s first media appearance to Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement