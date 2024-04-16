Kannada actor-director Dwarakish passes away

Renowned Kannada actor, director, and producer Dwarakish, known for his comedic roles, has passed away at the age of 81 due to cardiac arrest. A household name in Karnataka, Dwarakish had reportedly experienced respiratory issues on Monday night before peacefully passing away in his sleep, as per reports.

Born in 1942 in Mysuru, Dwarakish developed a passion for cinema and acting at a young age. Despite holding a diploma in mechanical engineering, he and his brother ventured into an automobile spare parts business in Mysuru. However, his true passion lay in the world of movies, and he relentlessly sought opportunities from his maternal uncle, the renowned director Hunusur Krishnamoorthy.

In 1963, he made the decision to leave the business world behind and pursue his dreams of acting.

Fans pay tribute to legendary actor:

Dwarakish debuted in 1964

Dwarakish started his career as a comedy actor in Kannada films back in 1964. After gaining popularity as an actor, he moved into producing and directing movies.

His first venture as a producer was the well-known film Mayor Mutthanna, starring Dr. Rajkumar, in 1969. Throughout his career, he produced around 48 films and directed nearly 19 movies. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Dwarakish and the late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan worked together in several movies, such as Singaporenalli Raja Kulla, Kalla Kulla, Kittu Puttu, Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege, and Apthamitra. They had ups and downs in their relationship, but they collaborated on many occasions for many movies. Their last movie together was Apthamitra, the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Manichithrathazhu.

Advertisement

First Producer to bring Kishore Kumar to Kannada industry

Aadu Aata Aadu stands out as one of Kannada cinema's most beloved songs. Featured in the movie Kulla Agent 000, this iconic track was sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar. Dwarakish, known for his pioneering efforts, introduced Mukesh Kumar to the Kannada film industry to sing this song.

Kulla Agent 000, a comedy film, was produced under Dwaraka Films, Dwarakish's banner, where he also took on the lead role.

The Kannada film industry mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars. Dwarakish, a pioneering figure, dedicated his efforts to the growth of the Kannada industry. Today, Kannada cinema stands tall, and Dwarakish's invaluable contributions played a pivotal role in its success. May his soul Rest in Peace.

ALSO READ: Is Rana Daggubati playing villain in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan? Details about his character, movie plot, and more