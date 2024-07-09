Mahesh Babu in awe of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD; says ‘Every frame is a piece of art’

Kalki 2898 AD has been the talk of the town ever since it was released last month. The Prabhas starrer has been successfully running in the theatres and garnering a positive response. Many high-profile personalities from the film industry too have praised the film, The latest one to join is none other than, Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu showers praise on Kalki 2898 AD’s team

The Srimanthudu actor took time from his busy schedule to watch the latest blockbuster. After watching the epic sci-fi, the actor took to his official X account to share his thoughts about Kalki 2898 AD yesterday (July 8).

Mahesh Babu wrote, “#Kalki2898AD… blew my mind away Just wow!! @nagashwin7, hats off to your futuristic vision. Every frame is a piece of art.”

Further, the Guntur Kaaram actor showered love and appreciation on the lead cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Check out his post below:

Director Nag Ashwin, too, appreciated the sweet gesture by Mahesh Babu and expressed his gratitude to Mahesh Babu. He wrote, “Thank you so much sir...this will mean so much to the whole team :))”

More About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a multi-starrer sci-fi film released on June 27, 2024. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles in a sci-fi dystopian movie.

Set in 2898 AD, Kalki 2898 AD explores the story of the last remaining city on Earth. The film has been running successfully in theaters and setting new records at the box office.

Kalki has become the seventh film ever to gross more than Rs. 100 crore in the second weekend, the previous ones being; Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2, Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal.

Besides the lead actors, Kalki 2898 AD also has an ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles. SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Dulquer Salmaan had cameos in the film.

If you have already watched the movie, let us know in the comments how you like Kalki 2898 AD.

