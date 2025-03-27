Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar share UNSEEN PICS with Ram Charan on his birthday that you simply can't miss

Ram Charan has turned 40 this year, and fans across the globe are celebrating his special day with great joy. Several celebrities have also joined in to wish the actor, but Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar caught fans’ attention with their heartfelt message. They also shared unseen pictures with the Peddi actor that you will absolutely love.

In the photo shared by Namrata, Ram Charan is seen posing beside the former actress with a bright smile. He exudes swag and looks dapper in an all-black outfit. Namrata and two of their close friends also twin in black while posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Here's to a year filled with joy, success, and good health! Happy Birthday, @alwaysramcharan."

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu also shared a picture with Ram Charan, where the latter is seen smiling for the camera in a casual outfit. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the SSMB29 actor wrote, "Happy birthday @alwaysramcharan...Wishing you nothing but the best always."

Take a look at their posts below:

Several celebrities wished Ram Charan on the occasion of his birthday today, March 27. His uncle Pawan Kalyan also penned a heartfelt wish for him as he turned 40.

The veteran actor shared a note on his X handle, along with a warm picture, and wrote in the caption, "Wishing @AlwaysRamCharan a very happy birthday! May God bless him with great success, good health, and prosperity."

Take a look at his note below:

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and others shared their thoughts about the actor. They also reacted to his first-look poster from Peddi (RC16).

Take a look at their posts below:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan starrer sports drama with Buchi Babu Sana has now been titled Peddi. The announcement was made this morning as a special surprise for his fans.

What do you think about Ram Charan's rugged look in Peddi? Please let us know in the comments below.