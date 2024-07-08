EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan talks about doing a Hindi movie once again; ‘I’m trying to convince Mr Mani Ratnam...'

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is set to bring forth his iconic movie Indian 2 aka Hindustani 2 to theaters worldwide on July 12, 2024. In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, the actor was asked whether he would do an outright Hindi film once again, like his classics Chachi 420, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, and more.

In response, Kamal Haasan said, “That’s what I’m convincing Mr. Mani Ratnam to do with Thug Life. We are halfway through it but I think I can convince him. If that happens, it will be a unique experiment where after midway we decide to make it in another language. Let’s see, I can’t speak without his collaboration.”

Kamal Haasan sheds light on new films in India

Kamal Haasan continues to say, “I think now, thanks to telecommunication and OTT, the nation is coagulating into one. So language is not a big problem now and cinema has its own language. You cannot anymore parochially divide cinema into 22 parts, it's all one part and you’ll understand that’s why Chaplin works for a boy from Paramakudi.”

More on Thug Life

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is directed by Mani Ratnam in their second collaboration after the classic movie Nayakan. The upcoming gangster action film is co-written by Haasan and Ratnam and features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami Gopikumar, Nassar, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles.

Moreover, the makers have seemingly roped in Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi to play prominent roles in the movie as well.

The movie, which is currently under production, is musically composed by AR Rahman. This marks Rahman’s third collaboration with Haasan over the years.

About Indian 2

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is the sequel to his 1996 cult classic movie Indian, directed by Shankar. The upcoming movie features Haasan as Senapathy, a veteran freedom fighter who moonlights as a vigilante to counter corruption in India.

The film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in key roles.

