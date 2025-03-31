Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara to make her acting debut at 12? Namrata Shirodkar says; ‘There’s a lot of….’

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, has already become a sensation and a budding fashionista at just 12 years old. The star kid enjoys a massive social media following, and even before making her film debut, she has earned acclaim for her public appearances and short projects like advertisements.

With her vibrant personality in the spotlight, fans of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are eager to see her step into films. Recently, during an event, Sitara was asked if she would foray into cinema soon. In response, the young starlet turned to her mother, Namrata, for an answer.

The former actress calmly responded, “She (Sitara) is just 12 years old now, so there’s a lot of time left for us to discuss it.”

For the unversed, Sitara is the face of a leading jewelry brand and, as a result, was featured on a Times Square billboard a few years ago, making her the youngest star kid ever to achieve this feat.

In fact, Sitara also made a short cameo in Penny, a song from her father Mahesh Babu’s film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Additionally, she lent her voice for the Telugu-dubbed version of Frozen 2, voicing the character of Baby Elsa.

Moreover, she made headlines for donating her first paycheck of Rs 1 crore entirely to charity, supporting the care and well-being of the underprivileged.

Sitara is currently studying at CHIREC International School in Hyderabad. She is also exceptionally trained in the traditional dance form of Kuchipudi, as well as Western ballet.

Meanwhile, her father, Mahesh Babu, has been making headlines for his upcoming project, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is expected to be massive in scale, with the makers keeping all updates tightly under wraps.

Recently, Sitara was asked to share an update on her father’s highly anticipated project. Handling the moment with maturity and wit, the 12-year-old cleverly responded, “Silence is the best policy.”