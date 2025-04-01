Not Allu Arjun, but Mahesh Babu was the first choice for the iconic role of ‘Pushpa Raj’

Allu Arjun’s massive success with Sukumar-directed Pushpa is well-known. The film has become a path-breaking phenomenon and has emerged as a cult favorite. However, did you know that Allu Arjun was not the first choice for the iconic role of Pushpa Raj?

Yes, you heard that right. Before Allu Arjun was approached for the role, it was none other than Mahesh Babu who was considered by the makers for this character.

In one of his earlier interviews, director Sukumar revealed that his initial plot for Pushpa: The Rise was centered around the infamous Andhra Pradesh red sanders smuggling case, and Mahesh Babu was considered the perfect fit for the lead role.

However, the project didn’t progress further after the Guntur Kaaram star turned down the offer. As a result, Sukumar completely revamped the storyline and approached Allu Arjun with the revised version of the script.

Fast forward to now, not only was the first part of this film franchise a massive success, but its sequel, Pushpa 2, went on to create an even bigger spectacle at the box office, shattering countless records and shining globally.

Looking ahead, the Pushpa franchise is set to get a third installment, with actor Vijay Deverakonda rumored to join the cast as a new character alongside the existing ones.

Agree or not, Allu Arjun’s meticulous performance in bringing to life a dynamic character like Pushpa Raj has been nothing short of impeccable. Fans have already deemed it a cult favorite.

In fact, the actor’s rugged look for this role, along with his punchlines and signature gestures, has created a global phenomenon that continues to inspire fans today.