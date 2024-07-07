WATCH: Mahesh Babu sports long hair look as he returns to Hyderabad with wife Namrata and kids after long London holiday

Anyone who’s been following Mahesh Babu on social media would know that he is a bit of a globetrotter. From the start of his career and especially after his marriage and the subsequent birth of his children, Mahesh has always made sure to take a vacation between the shooting of his films.

Even recently, Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata, and his two kids - Sitara and Gautam flew to London for a vacation. In the early hours of July 7 morning, Mahesh Babu along with his family was papped at the Hyderabad airport, returning from their long flight.

Mahesh rocks uber uber-cool airport look

Maintaining his tag of handsome hunk, Mahesh Babu appeared stylish as ever with his new long hair and bearded look. The actor is supposedly growing out his hair for his next with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled, SSMB29.

A king of simple, comfortable fashion, Mahesh sported a casual T-shirt with some loose-fit pants. He rocked a cap and some cool black shades to take his look a notch higher.

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar was also seen walking alongside the actor, donning a more sophisticated look. From the video shared online, Mahesh could also be seen getting into the car and interacting with his son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

Advertisement

All about the Ghattamaneni family’s London vacation

A couple of weeks ago, Mahesh Babu and his family jetted off to an undisclosed location. However, from Namrata and Sitara’s social media posts, it was clear that the family was in London, England.

While Mahesh did not share any posts on his social media, his better half Namrata took to Instagram to share some of their best moments from the London trip.

Namrata shared a collage of pictures on Instagram, capturing, “A little bit of London magic!”

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s dream London vacation

Along with enjoying London’s summer, it seems that Mahesh’s little one Sitara, who is a big fan of Taylor Swift, got to witness the musical sensation live at her Eras Tour concert.

Check out the post below:

“My daughter loves Taylor! I love my daughter; therefore I love Taylor” Namrata wrote in her caption to the post.

Advertisement

Namrata shared a glimpse into the concert festivities where Sitara could be seen singing along to the lyrics of one of Taylor’s songs.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and Akshay Kumar's better half Twinkle Khanna enjoy a 'little bit of London magic'