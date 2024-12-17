Malayalam actor Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal, known for playing Mexican roles in Hollywood, passes away at 92
Malayalam actor Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal has passed away at the age of 92. Read on to know more about the veteran star.
Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding death which might be triggering for some readers.
Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal, one of the youngest leading actors in Malayalam cinema during the 1950s, has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 92, as reported by News 18.
Thomas began his acting career in Malayalam films in 1953. Later, he moved to the United States and worked in Hollywood alongside stars like Frank Sinatra. After his time in Hollywood, he returned to Kerala and contributed to a few films in the Malayalam industry.
Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember you are not alone in the fight.