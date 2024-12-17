Malayalam actor Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal, known for playing Mexican roles in Hollywood, passes away at 92

Malayalam actor Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal has passed away at the age of 92. Read on to know more about the veteran star.

By Anjali Choudhury
Updated on Dec 17, 2024  |  01:20 PM IST |  3.1K
IMDb
Malayalam actor Thomas, known for playing Mexican roles in Hollywood, passes away (PC: IMDB)

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding death which might be triggering for some readers. 

Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal, one of the youngest leading actors in Malayalam cinema during the 1950s, has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 92, as reported by News 18.

Thomas began his acting career in Malayalam films in 1953. Later, he moved to the United States and worked in Hollywood alongside stars like Frank Sinatra. After his time in Hollywood, he returned to Kerala and contributed to a few films in the Malayalam industry.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember you are not alone in the fight.

Credits: News 18, The News Minute
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anjali Choudhury

With a keen eye for trends and a love for storytelling, Anjali Choudhury aims to bring all the latest

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles