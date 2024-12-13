Malayalam actor-turned-director Rajesh Madhavan ties the knot with production designer Deepthi Karat; check first photos

Actor-turned-assistant director Rajesh Madhavan is one of the most renowned and popular faces in Malayalam cinema. He received widespread acclaim with the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu in 2022. And now he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, assistant director and production designer, Deepthi Karat.

In pictures from their wedding, which have gone viral on the internet, Rajesh and Deepthi could be seen radiating pure joy as they tied the knot in a simple yet traditional ceremony.

Check out the pictures here:

The couple ditched extravagant attire and twinned in white. Speaking about the bride, Deepthi looked stunning in a typical white Kasavu saree, which she accessorized with sleek gold jewelry pieces.

These included a few layered necklaces, a kamarbandh, and bangles. She also added a few glass bangles to amp up her look for the big day. A half-tied hairdo adorned with unique hair accessories and minimal makeup completed her look.

On the other hand, Rajesh opted for a traditional veshti, paired with a floral-printed kurta. The couple wore identical garlands made out of leaves and flowers, while they smiled brightly for the camera.

Their wedding pictures screamed everything about simplicity and an intimate celebration of love, surrounded by the warmth of their friends and family members.

For the unversed, Rajesh and Deepthi are said to have crossed paths for the first time on the sets of the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu itself. The film brought a turning point in both of their lives, as it laid the foundation of their love story.

Well, the Malayalam actor had started his career on the small screen, a.k.a. television, and used to be a frequent face on many shows. He ventured into films for the first time with Sajin Baabu’s 2014-release feature film Ashtamayam Vare.

Over the years of his filmography, the actor made remarkable performances in films like Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Neelvelicham, and Minnal Murali.

Speaking about his stint as an assistant director, Rajesh collaborated in films like Indian Police Force, Dahaad, Sithara, and others.

