Malayalam director Jude Anthany Joseph reveals cutting out actor from 2018 movie after he misbehaved with an actress; ‘I completely removed him…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.



Malayalam filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, known for making the movie 2018 reveals about cutting out an actor from his film over misconduct. In a recent telephonic interview with 24 News, the director has mentioned about the same.

The director said, “In my movie 2018, there was an actor who talked indecently towards an actress one day. I cut his scene and completely removed him from my movie. If you watch the movie now, you can see a continuity error where an important character was replaced by another.”

The recent revelations by the director come at a time when the Malayalam industry has been receiving shockwaves from many actresses. As the Hema Committee report surfaced in the public eye, atrocities and misconducts inside the industry have come out as well.

Even recently, actor Siddique who was also serving as the general secretary of the actor’s association had resigned from the post, owing to allegations of sexual misconduct. Other than him, allegations have also been made against other artists like Mukesh, Jayasurya, Ranjith, and more.

Other than the shocking instances in the film industry, the Hema Committee report has also pointed out the dire situation of female actors and how they are suffering within the industry.

The movie titled as 2018: Everyone is a Hero was a survival thriller that featured a multistarrer cast of actors like Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, Lal, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram, and many more in key roles.

The film is based on the severe Kerala Floods of 2018 displaying the harrowing realities of what a natural calamity can cause for common people. The movie was even sent to the Oscars as India’s official entry but failed to enter the final list. This also made it the fourth Malayalam movie to enter the nominations consideration for Academy Awards, after films like Guru, Adaminte Makan Abu, and Jallikattu.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan is not re-shooting for Game Changer, sources confirm