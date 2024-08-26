BUZZ: Ram Charan likely to re-shoot Game Changer; will Shankar's film face another delay?

Superstar Ram Charan is slated to shine bright with his upcoming film Game Changer. Directed by Shankar Shanmugham, the project is eyeing a massive theatrical release in December 2024. Within such a short span of time, some recent reports suggested that the project will undergo some last-minute re-shooting of such scenes.

The latest scoop on the matter suggests that filmmaker Shankar asked the producer Dil Raju to approach Ram Charan for some dates when he would be available so that they can re-shoot certain scenes in Game Changer. It was speculated that such a decision was undertaken so as to elevate the engagement of the audience in the final presentation.

However, it seems all such buzz was completely baseless. As mentioned by Times Now, a source close to the production house has clarified that no re-shooting schedule is on the table for Game Changer. The source further clarified that RC has, in fact, wrapped up his acting schedule for the movie and will soon proceed with the dubbing. The post-production work for the project is also in full swing.

Coming to the excitement of the fans regarding the project, RC has been winning hearts right from the first glimpse of the movie. He is slated to essay the role of an IAS bureaucratic officer in the film. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is roped in as the leading lady opposite the Magadheera star.

Advertisement

The film’s screenplay is written by Shankar, along with Karthik Subbaraj, who wrote the initial story. Game Changer also stars some other poignant actors including S J Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Nassar and others.

Back on July 21, 2024, producer Dil Raju at the pre-release event of Dhanush’s Raayan commented about the expected release date of Game Changer. In a viral video, he had hinted about a Christmas release for the project and had wittily commented, “Game Changer? Let's meet during Christmas.”

Besides Game Changer, Ram Charan will also be prepping up next for another of his films, RC 16 (tentative title). It will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady opposite him.

ALSO READ: Mufasa: The Lion King Telugu trailer: Mahesh Babu lends his pitch-perfect voice to bring alive the tale of iconic orphan king