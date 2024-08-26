ARM trailer out: Tovino Thomas dons three different avatars to guard an indispensable treasure

Tovino Thomas starrer Ajaynte Randam Moshanam left a lasting impression among the audiences as soon as the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of the movie. For the unversed, the Malayalam period action adventure film is set to make its pan-India release on September 12, 2024. And with the unveiling of its trailer, it seems the movie will hit all the right spots in the hearts of the cine lovers.

Think India Music on August 25, 2024 dropped the scintillating trailer of Ajaynte Randam Moshanam, that translates to Ajayan’s Second Robbery. The clip begins with a profound narration of the rise of legend, whose arrival to the fictional land of Haripuram was marked with the appearance of a burning meteor.

As the trailer progresses, the audiences are lulled into the mystical world of Chiyothikkavu, where the legendary figures of Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu (all enacted by Tovino), rise as strong legends in three different generations, who are the protectors of their land and its treasure.

Watch the trailer here:

Besides the Minnal Murali hero’s unbelievably strong and bold triple role in the film, ARM also marks the Malayalam debut of actress Krithi Shetty. She is essaying the role of Lekshmi, the leading lady opposite Thomas.

The remaining stellar star cast of the movie includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini and many others. ARM is directed by Jithin Lal while its musical score is being handled by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

ARM would be marking its theatrical release on a pan-India basis, and in a number of languages besides Malayalam. These consist of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Krithi Shetty had spilled beans about her experience by working in the film. She revealed what the audiences can expect from her role, especially over her chemistry with Tovino.

Krithi said, “That is something everybody will understand after watching the film. Also, Tovino's characters in ARM, all three of them, are very different and set in different timelines, which will be very interesting. Moreover, the way Ajayan and Lekshmi's story blends is sure to add an interesting flavor for the audience.”

We’re quite excited to see Tovino Thomas display his versatility with the three different roles he’ll be playing in this film!

