Top 9 Malayalam movies on Sony LIV: From Tovino Thomas starrer 2018 to Antony Varghese’s Ajagajantharam

Malayalam films have successfully garnered global acclaim for their exceptional stories, top-class cinematography, narration, and, most importantly, the brilliant execution by Malayali actors. They have earned a prestigious spot in global cinema, not just in Indian cinema.

Mollywood caters to a diverse audience by ensuring that there's something for all moviegoers. On that note, the weekend is almost here, and if you are searching for some good Malayalam movies to watch, do not worry. We have got you covered. Take a look at the Top 9 Malayalam movies on Sony LIV.

TOP MALAYALAM FILMS ON SONY LIV

1. 2018 (2023)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Tanvi Ram, Nileen Sandra, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Indrans, and Kalaiyarasan

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

Tovino Thomas starrer film 2018, was released on May 2023. The thriller drama revolves around the journey of people from different backgrounds in Kerala when they face catastrophic events during devastating floods in 2018.

The film further delves into how people from different walks of life decide to unite to overcome the situation. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018 was a commercial success at the box office and became the second highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

2. Appan (2022)

Advertisement

Cast: Radhika Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sunny Wayne, Grace Antony, Geethi Sangeetha, Unni Raja, Pauly Valsan, and Vijilesh Karayad

Director: Maju

Rating: 7.5/10 (IMDb)

If you are a fan of serious crime-thrillers or crime-drama then this movie is a must-watch for you for sure. Appan is a 2022 Indian Malayalam film co-written and directed by Maju and jointly produced by Josekutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambarakkat.

The plot of the tragedy-drama is about a womanizer named Itty who has been bedridden for ages. Despite his condition, he harasses his wife and son. The film features Radhika Radhakrishnan, Alemcier Ley Lopez, Sunny Wayne among others.

What happens when Itty's son, his family, and society want him to die is what makes the plot of the film.

3. Chaaver (2023)

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Antony Varghese, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Joy Mathew, Deepak Parambol, and Sangeetha Krish

Director: Tinu Pappachan

Rating: 6.5/10 (IMDb)

The next on the list of Top 9 Malayalam movies on Sony LIV is another banger movie starring Kunchacko Boban.

Chaaver (transl. Suicide Squad) is a political action thriller released on October 5, last year. The story is about how political thugs come together from different places to carry out a brutal murder of a 24-year-old youth assigned by a party leader.

Why was the murder planned? Were they punished? To get answers to these questions you got to watch the film.

4. Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (2021)

Cast: Anagha Narayanan, Aiswarya Suresh, Manoj K U, Aishwarya Suresh, Sajin Cherukayil, Rajesh Madhavan, and Unni Raja

Director: Senna Hegde

Rating: 7.7/10 (IMDb)

In the mood for some light-hearted comedy-drama, then Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam can be your go-to movie for sure.

Set in Kanjahad, the film focuses on the story of a family that looks forward to their elder daughter's marriage which is fixed against her wishes. Featuring actors like Anagha Narayanan, Aiswarya Suresh, Manoj K U, Aishwarya Suresh, Sajin Cherukayil, Rajesh Madhavan, and Unni Raja, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is a must watch film.

The movie turned out to be a success at the box office and received a positive response from the audience as well. Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam has bagged several awards including Best Feature Film in Malayalam at the 68th National Film Awards.

Advertisement

5. Churuli (2021)

Cast: Sajin Gopu, Geethi Sangeetha, Chemban Vinod, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Jaffer Idukki, and Hariprashanth Varma

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Rating: 7/10 (IMDb)

You won't be able to take your eyes off the screen as you witness the gripping tale of two undercover police officers who find themselves trapped in the village of Churuli while hunting down a notorious criminal.

The horror mystery received mixed to positive reviews from critics who praised its visuals, cast performances, and storyline.

However, Churuli received heavy criticism for the extreme profanity used in the film.

6. Ajagajantharam (2021)

Cast: Antony Varghese, Kichu Tellus, Arjun Ashokan, Vineeth Vishwam, Chemban Vinod, Tito Wilson, Rajesh Sharma, and Sabumon Abdusamad

Director: Tinu Pappachan

Rating: 6.7/10 (IMDb)

Up next on the list, we have undoubtedly one of the best Sony LIV Malayalam movies, titled Ajagajantharam. While everyone in the village (Aranjali) is busy in preparation for celebrating the annual temple festival, some unforeseen chain of events involving an elephant, young men, and a notorious criminal among others brings complete mayhem to the place.

Ajagajantharam was scheduled to be released on 26 February 2021 but was postponed due COVID-19 pandemic. The film was finally released on 23 December 2021 and it became a commercial success at the box office.

7. Thuramukham (2023)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Arjun Ashokan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Sudev Nair, Darshana Rajendran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Biju Menon

Director: Rajeev Ravi

Rating: 5.9/10 (IMDb)

Set on the backdrop of workers' struggles against the Chappa system of casual labor, the film focuses on two brothers (Mattancherry Moidu and Hamza) on opposite sides of the laborers' struggles. The film features Nivin Pauly, Arjun Ashokan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Sudev Nair, and Biju Menon in key roles.

8. Purusha Pretham (2023)

Cast: Darshana Rajendran, Balaji Sharma, Devaki Rajendran, Pooja Mohanraj, Alexander Prasanth, Jeo Baby, Jagadish, and Ajay Ghosh

Advertisement

Director: Krishand

Rating: 7.2/10 (IMDb)

Directed by Krishand, Pususha Pretham is an investigative thriller story with some elements of comedy. The film delves into the struggle of two cops after they come under the radar for misplacing an unidentified, decomposed body of a male.

The film was released on March 24, 2023, on the OTT platform Sony LIV. Intrigued by the trailer? Then what are you waiting for? Go grab your bucket of popcorn and get started with the film.

9. Innale Vare (2022)

Cast: Athulya Chandra, Antony Varghese, Nimisha Sajayan, Reba Monica John, Asif Ali, and Sujith Vasudev

Director: Jis Joy

Rating: 6.1/10 (IMDb)

Last but not least, we have Innale Vare which revolves around the life of a struggling actor. The story further delves into what happens when two individuals take advantage of him and try to dupe him. The film was released on the Sony LIV OTT platform on June 9, 2022.

With that, we come to the end of the list of Top Malayalam movies streaming on Sony LIV. Let us know in the comment section which of these films have you already watched.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu focuses on strength training amid myositis diagnosis; lifts 42 KGS heavyweight at gym