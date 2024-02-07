Mammootty's cinematic evolution: From megastar to content champion

Mammootty, with an illustrious career spanning 53 years in acting, has been a pioneer alongside Mohanlal in Malayalam cinema since the early 1980s. Rising to the stature of a megastar, he has delivered both mass-oriented blockbusters and critically acclaimed performances, earning numerous state and national accolades.

However, in the Indian movie industry where senior stars often gravitate towards larger-than-life roles or character-driven narratives, Mammootty has adeptly navigated towards content-oriented cinema in the last two years. This versatility has not only garnered him awards but also immense love from audiences.

Prithviraj was among the first to express his anticipation for Mammootty's upcoming phase, eager to witness the legendary actor in an entirely new avatar as he enters his 70s. Joining in the chorus of praise, Kaathal actress Jyothika and Chithha actor Siddharth lauded Mammootty in a recent interview, hailing him as an inspiration for their craft. They commended his discerning script choices and his dedication to refining his acting prowess.

Mammootty’s exceptional script selection

The COVID-19 hiatus proved to be a significant advantage for Mammootty when it came to selecting scripts. Reports suggest that he utilized this time to watch numerous movies and web series, and delve into more books, allowing him to stay updated and informed.

This investment of time paid off handsomely post-lockdown, particularly evident since the release of Bheeshma Parvam in 2022. The film, a massy commercial crime drama presented in a classy style, showcased Mammootty's unparalleled style and charisma in a never-before-seen avatar, resulting in significant success.

Additionally, through his home production company, he backed Lijo Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam, a classic that earned him his 6th state award for Best Actor. The momentum continued into 2023 with three major releases: the experimental Rorschach, a theatrical hit; Kannur Squad, a blockbuster; and Kaathal, a satirical take on LGBTQ themes. Mammootty's commitment to excellence knows no bounds.

Upcoming movies of Mammootty

Brahmayugam, the upcoming horror film starring Mammootty, is set to hit theaters on February 15th. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for his critically acclaimed horror movie Bhoothakalam, the film has generated significant buzz among cinephiles with its teaser and original soundtrack. Shot entirely in black and white, Brahmayugam is anticipated to be a potential game-changer in Mammootty's filmography.

Brahmayugam Trailer

Turbo is another biggie from Mammootty this year. This movie is Mammootty Kampany’s, Mammootty Home Productions company’s inaugural foray into commercial filmmaking.

Under the direction of Vysakh, renowned for his mastery of mass entertainment, and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, acclaimed for his work on Ozler, which showcased Mammootty in a prominent cameo, Turbo features a star-studded ensemble, including the celebrated Sandalwood sensation Raj B Shetty.

