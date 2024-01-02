Top 20 Actors in South India: From Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay

For ages, South India has proudly boasted of having some of the best actors in the country. Be it NT Rama Rao in Telugu, Gemini Ganesan in Tamil, Prem Nazir in Malayalam, or Shankar Nag in Kannada, the actors pushed the boundaries of cinema, bringing it to the state we see today.

Over time, things haven’t changed as well. Even today, South Indian actors are undeniably some of the best in the country, breaking regional boundaries, making pan-Indian, and even international films, and establishing themselves as masters of the craft. Here are the top 20 actors from South India.

Top 20 actors in South India

1. Kamal Haasan

Birth date: November 7, 1954

November 7, 1954 Birth place: Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan is perhaps one of the most famous names in Indian cinema today. As mentioned by the actor himself, he is a child of cinema, having made his debut in 1960 at the age of 5. In fact, he also earned the President’s Gold Medal for his debut film. But that was just the beginning. Kamal Haasan has made his presence felt in all facets of cinema, as a director, producer, screenwriter, choreographer, cinematographer, playback singer, lyricist, music composer, and many more, in his career that spans close to six and a half decades. The actor, who has more than 230 films under his belt is currently working with director Shankar for Indian 2, the sequel of the 1996 film, Indian. He is also slated to work with H. Vinoth, in a film tentatively titled KH233, and a film with Mani Ratnam titled Thug Life.

Top 5 movies of Kamal Haasan

Nayakan (1987) - Dir. Mani Ratnam

Thevar Magan (1992) - Dir. Bharathan

Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990) - Dir. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Anbe Sivam (2003) - Dir. Sundar C

Vikram (2022) - Dir. Lokesh Kanagaraj

2. Mohanlal

Birth date: May 21, 1960

May 21, 1960 Birth place: Pathanamthitta, Kerala

Mohanlal is often dubbed as ‘The Complete Actor’, and has even been compared to Marlon Brando. The actor is known for his innate ability to emote with his eyes, which makes him capable of performing any genre with ease. He has been a part of the film industry for close to 45 years now and has garnered a supportive fan-following in that time. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Neru, will next be seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikkottai Vaaliban. Mohanlal is also a part of Jeethu Joseph’s Ram, as well as Joshiey’s Rambaan. However, perhaps, the most awaited film of the actor is the highly awaited sequel of his 2019 film, Lucifer, titled L2 - Empuraan.

Top 5 movies of Mohanlal

Thoovanathumbikal (1987) - Dir. Padmarajan

Chithram (1988) - Dir. Priyadarshan

Kalapani (1996) - Dir. Priyadarshan

Vanaprastham (1999) - Dir. Shaji N. Karun

Dirshyam (2013) - Dir. Jeethu Joseph

3. Allu Arjun

Birth date: April 8, 1982

April 8, 1982 Birth place: Madras, Tamil Nadu

Allu Arjun is arguably one of the most famous Telugu superstars in the country at present. The actor who made his debut in 2003 quickly won over the hearts of fans with films like Arya, Bunny, Desamuduru, and more. The actor, known for his energetic performances and dancing skills has the ability to bring any character he portrays to life quite easily. He is currently working on the sequel of his 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is helmed by Sukumar. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on August 15, this year.

Top 5 films of Allu Arjun

Bunny (2005) - Dir. VV Vinayak

Julayi (2011) - Dir. Trivikram Srinivas

S/O Satyamurthy (2015) - Dir. Trivikram Srinivas

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) - Dir. Trivikram Srinivas

Pushpa: The Rise (2021) - Dir. Sukumar

4. Rishab Shetty

Birth date: July 7, 1983

July 7, 1983 Birth Place: Keradi, Karnataka

Rishab Shetty quickly gained pan-Indian popularity with his 2022 film Kantara. However, the actor has delivered some of the best performances in Kannada cinema, over the last four years. At present, the actor is working on Kantara’s prequel, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, which is expected to release this year.

Top 5 films of Rishab Shetty

Bell Bottom (2019) - Dir. Jayatheertha

Hero (2021) - Dir. M. Bharath Raj

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021) - Dir. Raj B Shetty

Harikathe Alla Girikathe (2022) - Dir. Karan Anand and Anirudh Mahesh

Kantara (2022) - Dir. Rishab Shetty

5. Rajinikanth

Birth date: December 12, 1950

December 12, 1950 Birth place: Bangalore, Mysore State

Rajinikanth practically needs no introduction. The actor is one of the first, or perhaps the first dark-skinned superstar in the country, creating history. Rajinikanth, known for his mass entertainers, never fails to entertain the audience and has even helped sculpt a genre that is specific to Indian cinema. Needless to say, the actor has paved the way and is an inspiration to several filmmakers today, including Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj, and many more. The actor is currently working with TJ Gnanvel on his next film, Vettaiyan, and is set to join Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film after that.

Top 5 films of Rajinikanth

Thalapathi (1991) - Dir. Mani Ratnam

Baashha (1995) - Dir. Suresh Krissna

Padayappa (1999) - Dir. KS Ravikumar

Sivaji: The Boss (2007) - Dir. S Shankar

Petta (2019) - Dir. Karthik Subbaraj

6. Mammootty

Birth Date: September 7, 1951

September 7, 1951 Birth Place: Chandiroor, Thiru-Kochi

Mammootty is a name that goes along with Mohanlal as one of the top actors in Malayalam cinema. The actor is one of the most consistent artists in the film industry today and even runs his own Production House, Mammootty Kampany. Mammootty is known for the ease with which he acts, winning over the audience's hearts. The actor has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him, starting with the horror thriller film Bramayugam, helmed by Rahul Sadasiva, Bazooka, helmed by Deeno Dennis, Vusakh’s Turbo as well as Kadugannawa Oru Yatra, helmed by Ranjith.

Top 5 films of Mammootty

New Delhi (1987) - Dir. Joshiy

Thaniyavarthanam (1987) - Dir. Sibi Malayil

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989) - Dir. MT Vasudevan Nair

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000) - Dir. Jabbar Patel

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2023) - Dir. Lijo Jose Pellissery

7. Mahesh Babu

Birth date: August 9, 1975

August 9, 1975 Birth Place: Madras, Tamil Nadu

Mahesh Babu is undeniably one of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry today. The actor has been an active part of the industry for more than 2 decades now and has consistently entertained fans over the years. He is currently working on his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas, titled Guntur Kaaram, which is set to release on January 12, 2024. After that, it is understood that he will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli for his next.

Top 5 films of Mahesh Babu

Raja Kumarudu (1999) - Dir. K. Raghavendra Rao

Athadu (2005) - Dir. Trivikram Srinivas

Pokiri (2006) - Dir. Puri Jagannadh

1: Nenokkadine (2014) - Dir. Sukumar

Srimanthudu (2015) - Dir. Koratala Siva

8. Shiva Rajkumar

Birth date: July 12, 1962

July 12, 1962 Birth Place: Madras, Tamil Nadu

Shiva Rajkumar, lovingly called Shivanna by his fans, is one of the most experienced actors in the Kannada film industry today. The actor is known to give some top-notch performances that are sure to keep the audience entertained. He will next be seen in the Tamil film Captain Miller, which features Dhanush in the lead role and is helmed by Arun Matheswaran. Further, the actor is also featured in Karataka Damanaka, helmed by Yogesh Bhat as well as Bhairathi Ranagal, helmed by Narthan.

Top 5 films of Shiva Rajkumar

Om (1995) - Dir. Upendra

Hrudaya Hrudaya (1999) - Dir. MS Rajashekar

Chigurida Kanasu (2003) - Dir. TS Nagabharana

Jogi (2005) - Dir. Prem

Ghost (2023) - Dir. MG Srinivas

9. Vijay

Birth date: June 22, 1974

June 22, 1974 Birth place: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Thalapathy Vijay is perhaps one of the most famous Tamil actors today. The actor has been a part of the industry for more than three decades now and still continues to entertain fans. He is known for his ability to pull off mass action roles, as well as comedy and dramatic roles with equal ease. Currently, the actor is working with Venkat Prabhu, in an upcoming film titled The Greatest of All Time.

Top 5 films of Vijay

Ghilli (2004) - Dir. Dharani

Thuppakki (2012) - Dir. AR Murugadoss

Kaththi (2014) - Dir. AR Murugadoss

Mersal (2017) - Dir. Atlee

Leo (2023) - Dir. Lokesh Kanagaraj

10. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Birth date: October 16, 1982

October 16, 1982 Birth Place: Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a name that has been ringing in everyone’s ears since the release of his latest film, Salaar, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The actor has made his presence felt in all major industries in the country and continues to entertain the audience with each new film he makes. He will next be seen in the survival drama Aadujeevitham, helmed by Blessy, and also has three other films, Vilayath Buddha, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, and L2 - Empuraan, which is his directorial, lined up ahead of him.

Top 5 films of Prithviraj Sukumaran

Classmates (2006) - Dir. Lal Jose

Indian Rupee (2011) - Dir. Ranjith

Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012) - Dir. Lal Jose

Mumbai Police (2013) - Dir. Jeethu Joseph

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) - Dir. Sachy

11. Jr. NTR

Birth Date: May 20, 1983

May 20, 1983 Birth Place: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh

Jr. NTR was last seen in the period action drama film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film also featured Ram Charan in the lead role and took South Indian films to an international platform. The actor is one of the finest and most nuanced artists in the country and is currently working on his next film, helmed by Koratala Siva, titled Devara.

Top 5 films of Jr. NTR

Simhadri (2003) - Dir. SS Rajamouli

Temper (2015) - Dir. Puri Jagannadh

Janatha Garage (2016) - Dir. Koratala Siva

Nannaku Prematho (2016) - Dir. Sukumar

RRR (2022) - Dir. SS Rajamouli

12. Rakshit Shetty

Birth Date: June 6, 1983

June 6, 1983 Birth Place: Udupi, Karnataka

Along with Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty forms the third biggest find for Kannada cinema in the 2010s. The actor-director is undeniably one of the best filmmakers and has worked in a variety of films like 777 Charlie, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and many more. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello.

Top 5 films of Rakshit Shetty

Ulidavaru Kandanthe (2014) - Dir. Rakshit Shetty

Kirik Party (2016) - Dir. Rishab Shetty

Avane Srimannarayana (2019) - Dir. Sachin B Ravi

777 Charlie (2022) - Dir. Kiranraj K

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side A and B (2023) - Dir. Hemanth M

13. Vikram

Birth Date: April 17, 1966

April 17, 1966 Birth Place: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Vikram, better known as Chiyaan Vikram, is arguably the most versatile actor in the country today. He has been an active part of the industry for more than three decades now, giving fans some of the most memorable and enjoyable performances ever. The actor will next be seen in Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan. His highly anticipated film with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to release as well.

Top 5 films of Chiyaan Vikram

Sethu (1999) - Dir. Bala

Pithamagan (2003) - Dir. Bala

Anniyan (2005) - Dir. Shankar

Raavanan (2010) - Dir. Mani Ratnam

Mahaan (2022) - Dir. Karthik Subbaraj

14. Fahadh Faasil

Birth Date: August 8, 1982

August 8, 1982 Birth Place: Alappuzha, Kerala

Fahadh Faasil, also called FaFa by his fans, is one of the most talented new-age actors in the Malayalam industry. The actor has the innate ability to communicate with his eyes, something that he tends to do in his films as well. The actor will next be seen in the spin-off of the 2023 Malayalam film Romancham, titled Aavesham. Apart from that, he also plays major roles in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan.

Top 5 films of Fahadh Faasil

22 Female Kottayam (2012) - Dir. Aashiq Abu

Annayum Rasoolum (2013) - Rajeev Ravi

Amen (2013) - Dir. Lijo Jose Pellissery

Iyyobinte Pusthakam (2014) - Dir. Amal Neerad

Kumbalangi Nights (2019) - Dir. Madhu C Narayanan

15. Ram Charan

Birth Date: March 27, 1985

March 27, 1985 Birth Place: Madras, Tamil Nadu

Known as the Mega-Powerstar, Ram Charan tends to live up to the title. The actor is known for his explosive performances that practically guarantee that the audience will be entertained. Currently, he is working on his next film with S Shankar, Game Changer, which is touted to be a political action thriller. It is also understood that the film will hit the theaters later this year.

Top 5 films of Ram Charan

Magadheera (2009) - Dir. SS Rajamouli

Orange (2010) - Dir. Bommarillu Baskar

Dhruva (2016) - Dir. Surender Reddy

Rangasthalam (2018) - Dir. Sukumar

RRR (2022) - Dir. SS Rajamouli

16. Raj B Shetty

Birth Date: July 5, 1987

July 5, 1987 Birth Place: Udupi, Karnataka

Raj B Shetty is an actor-director who has made a name for himself in quite a short period of time. The actor who was last seen in the romantic drama film, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, is currently set to feature in three films, out of which two are in Malayalam as well. It is learned that the actor will be a part of the Mammootty starrer Turbo, as well as the Shiva Rajkumar starrer 45.

Top 5 films of Raj B Shetty

Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017) - Dir. Raj B Shetty

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021) - Dir. Raj B Shetty

777 Charlie (2022) - Dir. Kiranraj K

Toby (2023) - Dir. Basil Alachalakkal

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye (2023) - Dir. Raj B Shetty

17. Suriya

Birth Date: July 23, 1975

July 23, 1975 Birth Place: Madras, Tamil Nadu

Suriya is undeniably one of the most prominent actors in Tamil cinema at present. The actor who made his debut in 1997 has grown along the way and continues to entertain the audience without fail. The actor will next be seen in Siva’s upcoming film titled Kanguva. Additionally, he is also a part of Sudha Kongara’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya43.

Top 5 films of Suriya

Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) - Dir. Mani Ratnam

Vaaranam Aayiram (2008) - Dir. Gautham Vausdev Menon

7am Arivu (2011) - Dir. AR Murugadoss

Soorarai Pottru (2020) - Dir. Sudha Kongara

Jai Bhim (2021) - Dir. TJ Gnanavel

18. Vijay Deverakonda

Birth date: May 9, 1989

May 9, 1989 Birth Place: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu industry today, It also goes hand-in-hand that he is one of the busiest actors as well. He is currently working on his next film with Parasuram, titled Family Star. Apart from that, the actor is also slated to be a part of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12.

Top 5 films of Vijay Deverakonda

Pelli Choopulu (2016) - Dir. Tharun Bhascker

Arjun Reddy (2017) - Dir. Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Mahanati (2018) - Dir. Nag Ashwin

Geetha Govindam (2018) - Dir. Parasuram

Kushi (2023) - Dir. Shiva Nirvana

19. Dhanush

Birth Date: July 28, 1983

July 28, 1983 Birth Place: Madras, Tamil Nadu

Dhanush is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and versatile actors in the film industry today. The actor has made his presence felt not just in the Tamil industry, but also in the Hindi and Telugu industries as well. He will next be seen in Arun Matheswaran’s period action film Captain Miller. He is also a part of his second directorial, tentatively titled D50.

Top 5 films of Dhanush

Pudhupettai (2006) - Dir. Selvaraghavan

3 (2011) - Dir. Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Pa. Paandi (2017) - Dir. Dhanush

Vada Chennai (2018) - Dir. Vetrimaaran

Asuran (2019) - Dir. Vetrimaaran

20. Vijay Sethupathi

Birth date: January 16, 1978

January 16, 1978 Birth Place: Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu

Despite not coming from a film background, Vijay Sethupathi has gone on to be known as one of the most reputed, and versatile actors across the country. He has left his mark in all major industries in the country as well. The actor is all set to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film, titled Merry Christmas. He is also a part of Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2, as well as his 50th film, titled Maharaja.

Top 5 films of Vijay Sethupathi

Soodhu Kavvum (2013) - Dir. Nalan Kumarasamy

Vikram Vedha (2017) - Dir. Pushkar and Gayathri

‘96 (2018) - Dir. C. Premkumar

Super Deluxe (2019) - Dir. Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Kadaisi Vivasayi (2021) - Dir. M. Manikandan

