Manjummel Boys makers in trouble after Ilaiyaraaja serves team with copyright notice?

The Malayalam survival thriller film Manjummel Boys, which features Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles has been constantly making headlines this year. However, it cannot be said that all of it is for the right reasons.

Quite recently, the film’s makers found themselves in legal trouble following an allegation of cheating filed by the film’s investors. In the latest update, as per a report by India Today, the makers of the film have found themselves in troubled waters again, following a copyright notice served by veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Why has Ilaiyaraaja served a copyright notice?

Manjummel Boys, as mentioned earlier, is a survival thriller flick, following the tale of a group of 11 friends, who plan a trip to Kodaikkanal. The film takes a dark turn as one of the friends falls into a pit inside the Guna Caves, named after Kamal Haasan’s 1991 film by the same name. How the others fight against all odds to rescue their friend forms the crux of the story.

Throughout the film, the characters have often referenced the Kamal Haasan film, which also acts as the main attraction for the characters to visit the cave. Furthermore, the makers of the film have also used the song Kanmani Anbodu from the 1991 film at a crucial point in the film, which acts as an energizer for the audience as well.

As per India Today, it is this usage that prompted Ilaiyaraaja to send a copyright notice to the makers. The maestro musician alleges that the usage of the song has been done without his permission.

Director Prem Kumar’s statement earlier this year

In March this year, it was reported that director Prem Kumar, best known for his 2018 romantic film ‘96 had faced a similar allegation, raised by a YouTube journalist, who mentioned that both ‘96, as well as Manjummel Boys had not taken permission to use Ilaiyaraaja’s songs in their respective films.

However, Prem Kumar was quick to respond to these allegations and mentioned that makers of both films had procured permission via Think Music and other music labels to use Ilaiyaraaja’s songs. He also mentioned that they had grown up listening to the Maestro’s songs, and using it in their films was more of a tribute to him.

That being said, the copyright notice issued by Ilaiyaraaja seems to point fingers in the opposite direction, at least in the case of Manjummel Boys. Further details regarding this will only be known following official statements by the makers of the film.

Ilaiyaraaja’s notice to Rajinikanth’s Coolie Makers

This is not the first time Ilaiyaraaja has issued copyright notice to makers of a film for using his songs without his permission. In fact, just earlier this month, the music composer had sent a notice to the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie, for using his song Va Va Pakkam Va, which came out in 1983.

