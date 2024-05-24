Manjummel Boys producer Shawn Antony responds to Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice; claims rights to Gunaa's song were legally obtained

The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys directed by Chidambaram was a sensational hit this year. The film even made use of the song, Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan from the movie Gunaa but it seems like that may have caused a problem for the makers now.

In a recent controversial twist, the song’s composer Ilaiyaraaja issued a legal notice against the makers of Manjummel Boys over not seeking permission from him to use the song. However, Shawn Antony, one of the film's producers, clarified that they obtained the rights to the song from two music companies that own the copyright, as reported by The News Minute.

Manjummel Boys producer responds to Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice

Ilaiyaraaja had issued a legal notice against the makers of Manjummel Boys claiming copyright violation. The song from Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa had been used in the movie Manjummel Boys both in the introduction card and also for the film’s climax.

Even though the film's copyrights are held by two other companies, Ilaiyaraaja has claimed that he is the first owner of all his original musical works. He explains that he holds absolute rights over his works and claims the makers did not inform nor seek his permission to use the song. He also further added that citing his name in the credits does not constitute to the same as seeking permission.

It's worth noting that Ilaiyaraaja has previously brought similar claims to court regarding other films using his songs. In multiple instances, the court has decided that movies can utilize the music as long as they have obtained rights from the music company, emphasizing that the composer does not have exclusive ownership of the songs.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys directed by Chidambaram is a Malayalam language survival thriller, written and directed by Chidambaram. The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, and many more in key roles.

The movie is inspired by a real-life event that took place in 2006 at Kodaikanal. A group of friends from Manjummel decides to go on a vacation where they visit the infamous Gunaa Caves (also known as Devil’s Kitchen) and one of their friends gets trapped inside. This leads the friends to band together to rescue him while everyone else claims it to be impossible.

